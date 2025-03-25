“NOT taking her final game at Storrs lightly”: College hoops fans in awe as Paige Bueckers produces her best first half at UConn home

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers secured a victory in her final home game, leading her team to a 91-57 win over the 10th-seeded South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Monday, March 24. Her squad, seeded second in the Spokane Regional 4, faced the Jackrabbits on their home court for a second-round matchup in this year's March Madness.

Ad

Bueckers put on a masterclass for the UConn faithful in the first half, delivering one of her best performances of the season. She dropped a game-high of 21 points on an uber-efficient 8-for-12 overall shooting, including two 3-pointers and a perfect 3-of-3 line from the charity stripe for her team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

College hoops fans and spectators on X are in awe of the senior sensation who is looking to close out her final home game in the strongest way possible.

"Paige Bueckers is NOT taking her final game at Storrs lightly, damn," one fan asserted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"UConn started really badly until Paige Bueckers realized she's Paige Bueckers and could carry 90% of the team's offense," another user shared.

"Paige Bueckers has 21 at the half...HOOPHER," another fan ex claimed .

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Paige Bueckers, who I’m told invented the game of basketball, is 8-12 with 21 points in the first half tonight," a fan wrote.

As Bueckers wrapped up her final home game, users on X started reminiscing on the injuries she suffered in past years, which may have limited her potential to even greater heights that Bueckers has reached today.

"Everyday I wonder what 4 years of healthy Paige Bueckers bball would look like," one fan said.

Ad

"Paige Bueckers is such a joy to watch hoop. College, they’re lucky she was injured most of her college career. Been the best since her freshman year and I can’t wait for this matchup with USC," another fan claimed.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"It's Paige Bueckers' final home game and I'm not okay," a fan posted.

The Geno Auriemma-coached squad, led by Bueckers, is aiming for their first national title in nine years, last winning it in 2016, as it will amount for their 12th overall in program history.

Paige Bueckers ties UConn Huskies legend Maya Moore's March Madness scoring record

As the highly anticipated game unfolded, Paige Bueckers surpassed 25 points, ultimately finishing with an impressive 34-point performance, putting her on the same wavelength as a standout product of her program and WNBA legend in Maya Moore.

Ad

Bueckers now ties the legendary player for the most 25-point performances in the national tournament by a UConn Huskie in the last 25 years, as the graduating veteran now has six total.

This was reported by women's basketball reporter Alexa Philippou on X.

"Paige Bueckers has her sixth 25-point game in the NCAA tournament, tying Maya Moore for the most by a UConn player in the last 25 years."

Ad

Expand Tweet

In her final year with the UConn Huskies, Bueckers is averaging a team-high 18.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.0 steals per contest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here