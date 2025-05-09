Notre Dame hoopers Hannah Hidalgo, Cassandre Prosper, Isabella Tehrani take part in viral challenge (Watch) 

Notre Dame stars Hannah Hidalgo, Cassandre Prosper and Isabella Tehrani had a fun day in college on Thursday as they participated in a viral challenge.

Notre Dame's women's basketball shared a video on Instagram, featuring Hidalgo, Prosper and Tahrani taking on the popular "Falling Sticks Challenge" or "Reflex Challenge," where people have to catch the sticks being dropped in front of them.

"Started confident, ended humbled," the Fighting Irish wrote in the caption of the post.

Here's the video of the trio trying out the trending challenge:

Sophomore guard Hidalgo, who led the Irish in scoring last season averaging 23.8 points and 5.0 rebounds, was the first to test her reflexes. She did a decent job, managing to catch four sticks out of six.

Next was Bella Tehrani, who previously played volleyball at Notre Dame before switching to hoops last year. She was able to grab three sticks on her turn after missing out on the first two.

Lastly, Cassandre Prosper, who is entering her senior year with the Fighting Irish this fall, was the winner of the challenge. The Montreal, Quebec native successfully caught five of the falling sticks.

The trend has been going viral lately, with many people trying out the fun game. Former Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark also attempted the challenge. She upped the difficulty by doing it with only one hand but managed to catch only two sticks.

WNBA legend Sue Bird reacts to viral exchange between Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles

It has become apparent that Hannah Hidalgo and her former Notre Dame teammate Olivia Miles have an issue. Their beef was on full display in a viral video of the two exchanging words near the tunnel during the Wings-Aces WNBA preseason game at Purcell Pavilion.

Sue Bird, a four-time WNBA champion, chimed in on the topic on the Thursday episode of the "A Touch More" podcast, where she discussed the tense confrontation between Hidalgo and Miles with her cohost, Megan Rapinoe.

"I would just like to say: if TCU and Notre Dame do not play a game [this season], they need to schedule a game as soon as possible," Bird said in an X post by @aysiacchanell. "As soon as possible. Everybody wants to see it. Please."

Once teammates in South Bend and unquestionably one of the best backcourts in the country, they led the Irish to a 28-6 record and a Sweet 16 appearance last season. Miles entered the transfer portal in March and committed to TCU.

