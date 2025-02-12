Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo shows ambitions of partnering up with Caitlin Clark in the WNBA: “I’m a big fan of hers”

Hannah Hidalgo, who has been outstanding this 2024-25 NCAA season, wants to team up with Caitlin Clark in the WNBA. Hidalgo has led the second-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish to an impressive 21-2 start.

She opened up about her WNBA ambitions in an interview with college basketball analyst Rachel DeMita during Tuesday's episode of Courtside Club. DeMita asked Hidalgo if she would like to team up with Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark during her soon-to-be professional career.

Hidalgo responded positively, showing her admiration for all the things Clark has accomplished in her basketball career.

“Oh, absolutely. Caitlin is a phenomenal player,” Hidalgo said (27:07).

“I’m a big fan of hers, and so to be able to team up with her who changed the game tremendously and how she is still changing the game, honestly, it will be something that is so great to kind of team up alongside her."

Hannah Hidalgo didn't get the chance to face Caitlin Clark in college, but their careers overlapped in the 2023-24 NCAA season. Clark played her final season with the Iowa Hawkeyes, averaging 31.6 points, 8.9 assists, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game in her senior year.

Hidalgo produced stellar numbers as well for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in her rookie year, averaging 22.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 4.6 steals through 35 games.

Hannah Hidalgo takes her basketball game to another level in 2024-25 NCAA season

Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Hannah Hidalgo (Photo: Imagn)

Hannah Hidalgo took her basketball game to even greater heights in her sophomore year, producing mind-boggling numbers for Notre Dame in the 2024-25 season.

She leads the team not only in scoring but also in steals, showing her exceptional two-way talent. She's averaging 25.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 3.9 assists through 21 games this season.

Hidalgo is second in the nation in scoring average, trailing only Florida State star Ta'Niya Latson. She's also ranked third in the country in steals per game, trailing Duquesne's Megan McConnell and Longwood's Kiki McIntyre.

Hannah Hidalgo starred in Notre Dame's latest victory on Sunday, scoring 24 points in the Fighting Irish's 91-52 win over then-No. 21 California Golden Bears. She shot 10-for-20 from the field, including 4-of-5 from beyond the arc. She also had five assists, three steals and two rebounds in 33 minutes of action.

