  • Notre Dame's Olivia Miles, UNC's RJ Davis, USC's Kiki Iriafen and more feature in soft drink company's March Madness promotion

By Salim Prajapati
Modified Mar 18, 2025 11:18 GMT
Olivia Miles, RJ Davis, Kiki Iriafen
Olivia Miles, RJ Davis, Kiki Iriafen (Image Source: Imagn)

Several of the top college basketball stars including Notre Dame's Olivia Miles, UNC's RJ Davis, Iowa's Hannah Stuelke, USC's Kiki Iriafen and South Carolina's Tessa Johnson have joined forces with Celsius Holdings, Inc.

On Monday, all the athletes shared a picture on their Instagram pages, posing with a can of new flavored Celsius energy drink as part of their March Madness promotion of the company.

The athletes featured in the collaborative campaign have included the same phrase in their Instagram captions:

"Tournament ready with @celsiusofficial #CELSIUSAthlete #EnergizingTheMadness #CELSIUSLiveFit"
With the NCAA Tournament beginning this week, these collegiate players, who had standout seasons with their programs, have partnered with Celsius to promote the brand's involvement in March Madness.

They all wore a black T-shirt with "Celsius Live Fit" written across it in the photo shared on their Instagram, except for RJ Davis and Tessa Johnson, who opted to wear the t-shirt without the text.

Olivia Miles, Kiki Iriafen and Tessa Johnson expected to shine in March Madness

Olivia Miles, a senior guard at Notre Dame, helped lead the Fighting Irish to a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. She is averaging 16.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

The Fighting Irish won the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season title but fell to Duke in the ACC Tournament semifinal. Miles, who earned first-team All-ACC honors, will look to guide Notre Dame on a deep tournament run. They play Stephen F. Austin in the first round.

Another senior player, Kiki Iriafen of USC, is averaging 18.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game this season. She was named to the First-team All-Big Ten after helping the Trojans win the Big Ten regular season and earn a one-seed in the NCAA Tournament, edging out UConn in the Spokane Regional 4.

On the other hand, Tessa Johnson is a big game player for the South Carolina Gamecocks. Johnson scored 14 points in the SEC Tournament championship game against Texas to help her team clinch the title.

South Carolina is a No. 1 seed in the Birmingham Regional and is poised to make a deep run in the tournament as the reigning national champions.

While Kiki Iriafen and Tessa Johnson play in different regions, the only way they could potentially face off is in the Final Four. Additionally, if either USC or South Carolina makes it all the way, they could potentially face Olivia Miles and Notre Dame in the national championship game.

