"Now we're cheering for her": Minnesota Vikings show love to UConn star Paige Bueckers ahead of showdown against Caitlin Clark's Iowa

Paige Bueckers grew up as a Minnesota Vikings fan in Edina, Minnesota. Now, the NFL team is returning the favor as the UConn Huskies star prepares for one of the biggest moments of her college basketball career. Just ahead of the Huskies' massive Final Four clash with Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Vikings let the world know where the franchise’s loyalties lie for the day.

Bueckers and the Huskies have had a fabulous season, making their way to the last step before the NCAA championship game. The point guard has won a lot of accolades in her career, but the national title has always eluded her. The Vikings hope the "Pride of Minnesota" can add that last feather to her cap this year.

“She grew up cheering for us and now we’re cheering for her. Good luck in the women's Final Four Paige,” the NFL team wrote on Instagram.

While the Huskies (and now the Vikings) would want Paige Bueckers to emerge victorious in the clash against Caitlin Clark’s Hawkeyes and then go on to win the championship, it isn't the end of the road for her in college.

The point guard has made it clear that she won't be going to the WNBA just yet and will return for her fifth season in East Hartford. So she will have another run at the title if Clark manages to one-up her friend in what is the Iowa star’s final season.

Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark refuse to make the Final Four clash about themselves

While most of the college basketball world sees the UConn vs. Iowa Final Four game as a battle between Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark, both the stars have refused to address it as such. Bueckers said that while media coverage was important for the game to grow, it was more important for the game to share the spotlight and not make it about one particular player.

“I think it's more important for the game to share the spotlight, to grow the game and show all the stars of college basketball, not just focus on one particular player, whether it be me, Caitlin, JuJu [Watkins], Angel [Reese],” she said ahead of the game.

Paige Bueckers #5, Ines Bettencourt #21 and Aaliyah Edwards #3 of the Connecticut Huskies. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Clark also echoed the same sentiments while praising her friend for being a great leader. She also said she couldn't be happier for Bueckers and how she has led the team to this stage despite injury problems. Only time will tell who emerges victorious in this clash of titans.

