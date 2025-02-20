"Oh sh*t not again": Fans left in disbelief as Paige Bueckers wobbles back to locker room during UConn vs Seton Hall

Paige Bueckers suffered another injury scare on Wednesday night during the fifth-ranked UConn Huskies' game against the Seton Hall Pirates at Walsh Gymnasium. The UConn star hobbled as she made her way to the locker room during the halftime break.

The incident occurred with less than four seconds remaining in the second quarter. Bueckers immediately grabbed her right knee after she landed awkwardly following a shot attempt in UConn's final possession of the first half. She had been playing well before that, scoring 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting in the first two quarters.

The Huskies entered the break with a 41-26 advantage, but fans were more concerned about Bueckers' condition heading into the second half. They took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to Bueckers' latest injury scare.

"Oh s**t not again," one fan said.

GOD SAVE MY QUEEN," another fan wrote.

"Pray for Paige that she all good!" another replied.

"A great talent who's always snakebit by the injury bug," another commented.

Here are some other reactions.

“Paige Bueckers” and “knee” is not something i like to hear in the same sentence…" one fan posted.

"She is the Anthony Davis (as of today) of woman’s basketball," one fan tweeted.

The good news for coach Geno Auriemma and the UConn Huskies was that Bueckers' injury was not deemed serious. UConn fans breathed a sigh of relief when she was included in the starting lineup for the second half.

Paige Bueckers finished the contest with 23 points, leading the Huskies to a 91-49 win. She also had nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in 27 minutes of action for the Huskies, who improved their overall record to 25-3.

Paige Bueckers gets offensive help from Kaitlyn Chen and Aubrey Griffin in win over Seton Hall

It wasn't just Paige Bueckers who wreaked havoc against the Seton Hall defense, as four other UConn players also scored in double figures. Kaitlyn Chen dropped 15 points in 26 minutes. She was efficient on the offensive end, shooting 6-for-7.

Kaitlyn Chen (#20) of the UConn Huskies plays against the St. John's Red Storm during the first half of their NCAA women's basketball game at the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on February 12, 2025 in Storrs, Connecticut. Photo: Getty

Aubrey Griffin matched Chen's offensive production, scoring 15 points off the bench. She knocked down all five of her field-goal attempts and went 5-for-6 at the charity stripe. Griffin also recorded five rebounds, two assists and one steal.

