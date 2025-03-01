"Old-school" Michigan State's depth, physicality, and skill level will help them reach Final Four, claims Seth Greenberg

As the Kansas Jayhawks began the 2024-25 season as the favorites to win it all, Michigan State was unranked in the preseason AP Poll. Now, as the end of the regular season nears, the Spartans are placed at No. 8 while the Jayhawks are nowhere to be seen in the top 25.

With Tom Izzo's team's continuous climb this year, college basketball analyst and broadcaster Seth Greenberg believes that MSU has the caliber to make a Final Four appearance. While speaking on ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday, Greenberg said:

"This Michigan State team is old-school Tom Izzo. What I mean by that is they rebound - top 20 in offensive and defensive efficiency, they get out in transition, they share the basketball and they’ve got nine different guys who can lead them in scoring."

"So the strength in numbers, depth, physicality and skill level of this Michigan State team could be a team that could be in the Final Four."

Guards Jaden Akins and Jase Richardson lead MSU with 12.7 and 11.0 points per game respectively. Five other players are averaging 7.0 or more points in the lineup while combining for 44% shooting.

With that, the Spartans have the option of being led by any of these players on any given night. In all of its games in February, Tom Izzo had four different faces spearheading the offense and rebounding.

Another analyst believes Michigan State to be the best team in the conference

Spartans guard Tre Holloman made a one-foot half-court game-winner at the Xfinity Center College Park to lift the Spartans past No. 16 Maryland 58-55 on Wednesday.

As the instance gave one of the biggest moments of the program's current season, "The Field of 68: After Dark" analyst Matt McCall said that Tom Izzo's roster is the best in the Big Ten.

"For Michigan State to go into that environment and find a way to win that game, to me it just solidifies them as the best team in the league," he said.

McCall added that he observes Maryland's starting five as the best in the Big Ten, adding more weight to his praise for MSU.

Michigan State is currently head-to-head with Michigan (14-3) for the regular season Big Ten title. They will play No. 11 Wisconsin on Sunday and Iowa on Thursday before facing the Wolverines in its season finale.

