  • Oliviyah Edwards, Kaleena Smith and more give their 1-word reactions to describe Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion's relationship 

By Salim Prajapati
Published Jul 25, 2025 03:53 GMT
Kaleena Smith reacts to Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion relationship
Kaleena Smith reacts to Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion relationship - Source: Getty, Imagn

High school girls' basketball players, including Kaleena Smith, Oliviyah Edwards, Emilia Krstevski and others, shared their thoughts on the new relationship between Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion.

The NBA star and Grammy Award-winning rapper made their relationship public last week as they held hands on the red carpet at the inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City.

During the Adidas 3SSB Championships in Rock Hill, SC, this week, a reporter asked players of different AAU teams to describe the relationship between Thompson and Stallion in one word.

Here's the video posted to Instagram by Overtime Select:

Nation Williams, a Utah Lady Prospects star and the top power forward in the 2027 class, responded first:

"I would say, powerful."

Kaleena Smith, the No. 1 prospect in the 2027 class, said they're "cute." Smith's Seven Days teammate Emilia Krstevski also agreed with her choice of one word.

"I think it's cute," Krstevski said.
"Interesting," Northwest Greyhounds forward Oliviyah Edwards added.
"Baddie," Edwards' teammate Kawehi Borden chimed in.
Some more words that athletes used to describe Thompson and Stallion's relationship were "surprising" and "secretive."

Rumors of the couple began swirling on social media earlier this month after fans noticed a photo of the Dallas Mavericks guard in the background of Stallion's Instagram post. After a few days, Thompson further fueled the speculation with an Instagram post featuring photos that seemingly included Stallion.

"This is my first relationship where I've ever been with somebody who's genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy," Megan said at the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala via Page Six.
Kaleena Smith's squad's only 3SSB loss comes vs Oliviyah Edwards and Greyhounds

Kaleena Smith and Seven Days won the 3SSB Palmetto Road Championships at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center this week after going 15-1 overall. Smith dominated both ends of the floor and was named Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament.

Only one loss prevented Seven Days from completing an undefeated run as Oliviyah Edwards and the Northwest Greyhounds secured a 68-62 victory back in April at the 3SSB Spring Session.

Edwards excelled for the Greyhounds with a game-high 29 points and 12 rebounds in the win. Meanwhile, Smith led Seven Days with 22 points and five assists, but it was not enough as her team suffered its lone defeat.

Edited by Veer Badani
