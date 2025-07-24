Klay Thompson melts girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion's heart with sweet gestures during intimate golf outing

Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson has been enjoying life since his relationship with rapper Megan Thee Stallion was confirmed. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the rapper shared a video diary of her day with Thompson as they went golfing.The video began with the four-time NBA champion showing off the outfits he chose for their outing. Thompson was proud of the clothes he selected, which they used during their time at the golf course. The Mavericks star also showed off his golf skills in front of Megan.Thompson taught his new girlfriend golf. He assisted her by correcting her posture and improving her swing. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple first confirmed their relationship on Instagram. Thompson posted photos that featured the Grammy Award-winning artist. The couple made their first public appearance at Carbone in New York City. They were intimate as they walked on the red carpet together.During the event, Klay Thompson spoke highly of the rapper in an interview with US Weekly.“Megan is such a special person and she inspires so many around the world,&quot; the NBA star said. &quot;I’ve seen it firsthand. This is just another incredible feat of hers to be able to give back, create a foundation, and raise a ton of money for those in need. And I’m honored to be here by her side.&quot;Fans reacted to Klay Thompson's time with Megan Thee Stallion at the golf courseSince going public with their relationship, fans have been supportive of Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion. Fans expressed happiness over the recent post from the rapper. &quot;These two are soooo adorable,&quot; a fan said.Kendall Roy’s Publicist @ShivRoytheThirdLINKThese two are soooo adorable&quot;They are so cute omgggggggggg😭😭😭😭😭🥹🥹 I'm so happy for my giiirrrlllaaa💜&quot; another fan commented.&quot;I’m so obsessed with them,&quot; one fan said.Most fans are invested in Klay Thompson's new relationship.&quot;I’m smiling like it’s my relationship,&quot; a comment read.Hobi ʚ♡⃛ɞ @HyunsseobieLINKI’m smiling like it’s my relationship&quot;I’m going to explode this is so f**king cute I’m like 3 seconds in 😭&quot; someone commented.&quot;🤧🤧 Bye was I really smiling for 7 minutes,&quot; a fan said.