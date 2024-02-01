Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad makes heartwarming gesture, honoring Ducks legends via customized jackets using NIL deal 

As an Oregon native, Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad, grew up watching some of the Ducks' best players playing basketball including Sabrina Ionescu, the 2020 Naismith Player of the Year and Payton Pritchard, the 2020 Bob Cousy Award winner.

Shelstad had a pre-existing NIL partnership with Portland-based business, Settlemiers Jackets who designed a custom jacket for him as a West Linn High School graduate emblazoned with his accomplishments.

His next partnership with Settlemier involved the 'FLY HIGH' line that came with a personal logo which he decided to put to good use.

Shelstad honored Ionescu and Pritchard with custom-made jackets from Settlemiers Jackets who posted the news on their Instagram account with the caption:

"A gift from @jacksonshelstad to past Ducks that have inspired him on his basketball journey 💚🏀"

After the announcement of the gesture, Jackson Shelstad told On3 how much the Oregon Ducks legends meant to him and why he gifted them the jackets.

“I really just thought it’d be something they would like,” Shelstad told On3. “Like, I looked up to both of them and I was younger. So I thought paying my respect to to Oregon PGs, two of the best to do it from here. I just wanted to pay my respects and create something cool.

“I’m into fashion – I really like fashion. That’s also another reason I really liked Settlemier’s and the NIL with them just because it’s something that I was interested in, and I just wanted to make something cool for both of them, as well.”

“I don’t think it’s just something like, a one-time wear, you know?” Shelstad said. “I mean, especially Payton’s in Boston. Really cold. … Even where Sabrina’s at, it’s cold, as well. So, I mean, I think those jackets can be worn a lot.”

Jackson Shelstad has a unique connection to Oregon legend

Jackson Shelstad shares a unique connection to Boston Celtic's guard, Payton Pritchard as they both come from a town that only has 21,000 inhabitants and they both attended West Linn High School.

Shelstad explained the pair's unique connection in an interview with On3.

“He comes home back to West Linn in the summer in Oregon and stays at our house,” Shelstad said. “Like, he’s at our house every day. He’s like family, literally. A lot of people don’t know that. They kind of just make the comparison, like, two kids from West Linn, both kind of Oregon. They don’t understand how close we really are, which is why I think it’s funny sometimes.”

Jackson Shelstad is averaging 12.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 47.5% from the field and is well on his way to becoming an Oregon Ducks mainstay just like his idol.