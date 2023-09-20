5 Sabrina Ionescu facts you didn’t know

New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu has taken the WNBA by storm since being drafted No. 1 in the 2020 WNBA Draft. She has steadily built up her stock in the pro league and is poised to continue her ascent moving forward.

Here are 5 facts about Ionescu that you may not know:

#1. She holds the record for most triple-doubles in D1 women’s college basketball history

Sabrina Ionescu became a legend in college with the Oregon Ducks with her all-around play, resulting in her establishing the all-time record of 26 career triple-doubles in Division 1 play. It is currently 15 more than second-running Caitlin Clark of Iowa.

She is also the only player to ever reach 2,000 career points (2,562), 1,000 assists (1,091) and 1,000 rebounds (1,040).

#2. She can go "Bazooka Mode"

As further proof of the special player that Ionescu is, she can elevate her game to a level her father fondly calls “Bazooka Mode.” It means that when she is in the zone, there is simply no stopping her.

She did not waste much time showing this in the WNBA, when in only her second game in the league in July 2020 against the Dallas Wings, she exploded for 33 points, going 6-10 from beyond the arc, to go with seven rebounds and seven assists.

#3. Sabrina Ionescu has a twin brother

Ionescu has a twin brother named Eddy who also plays basketball. He played for the City College of San Francisco before later joining Sabrina in Oregon.

When they were kids, they used to hustle older men on the basketball court so that they could get money for their favorite Slurpee drink.

#4. She was close to the late great Kobe Bryant

Ionescu and Bryant first met after the Los Angeles Lakers legend attended Oregon’s game at USC, which the Ducks won, 95-53, and from there they developed a special bond.

Sabrina worked out with Kobe Bryant’s daughter Gigi and even went to help the "Black Mamba" coach the Mamba Ballers in the summer.

Kobe, too, took time to help her further develop her game, including teaching her his stepback and how to arc her shot.

In the memorial given to Bryant following his tragic death in 2020, Sabrina Ionescu was among those who spoke about the five-time NBA champion.

#5. She idolizes Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon

While they are in opposing teams in the WNBA, Ionescu grew up idolizing Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon.

Hammon’s was the first basketball jersey she ever owned as a kid.

The Aces coach played 16 seasons in the WNBA, splitting time with New York and the San Antonio Stars before making a successful coaching career.

Sabrina is looking to follow the footsteps of her idol in coaching when her playing days are over.