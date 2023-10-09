 '2 ankles vs Philly': Having signed $30 million deal, Payton Pritchard receives NBCS Boston's best statline treatment after win vs 76ers

Payton Pritchard and the Boston Celtics opened their preseason with a home victory over the Philadelphia 76ers (106-114). Pritchard was the main reason for this victory, with 26 points on 9/14 shooting and 6/11 from beyond the arc. The young guard exploded in the fourth quarter and scored 16 of his 26 points to help his team claim the win.

After the game, NBC Sports Boston gave Payton Pritchard the best stat line treatment, after presenting his stats vs the Sixers along with the phrase:

"2 ankle vs Philly."

This was the first of the two-game preparation series with the Sixers, as the two teams will meet again on Wednesday, October 11. The Celtics will kick off their regular-season campaign with a road game vs the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, October 25.

Payton Pritchard agrees to 4-year extension with the Celtics

Before the preseason opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, Payton Pritchard signed a four-year, fully guaranteed, extension with the Boston Celtics, worth a total of $30 million.

The deal will keep the young guard with the Celtics through the summer of 2028 and the 25-year-old guard shared his excitement about staying with the team long-term.

"It feels really good. Just to be secure, lock it in and be a part of a great organization, a great city. Obviously, I think this is the best basketball organization and city in the NBA. It feels good," Pritchard said after Sunday's game.

"When I signed it, it was almost like a relief, a feeling of being secure. That was kind of my mindset toward it. I wanted to lock something in," he added.

Payton Pritchard is expected to have more playing time this year, as he is coming off just 13.4 minutes per game last season, a career-low for him during his three-year career in the NBA.

For his part, Celtics' head coach Joe Mazzulla shared his happiness about Pritchard signing the extension, as he views him as a key part of the team's bench rotation.

"Most guys in his position, the league breaks them…He’s not one of those guys. So he continues to be a tough SOB for us and I’m happy I continue to coach him this year," Mazzulla told reporters.

Payton Pritchard appeared in just 48 games for the Celtics last season with averages of just 5.8 ppg and 1.3 apg, on 36.4 percent from beyond the arc.

With the addition of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics have their own Big Four with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and are in a win-now mode, as they aim for a second trip to the NBA Finals over the last three years.