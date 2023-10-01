Boston Celtics updated cap space situation: How does Jrue Holiday trade change luxury tax implications for Brad Stevens?

Days before training camp gets underway, the Boston Celtics made a massive trade to their roster. After being shipped to the Portland Trail Blazers, Jrue Holiday is on the move again. He will now be joining forces with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Following this big trade, here is an updated look at Boston's cap space situation.

Despite offloading multiple contracts in the deal, the Boston Celtics still find themselves over the salary cap. This means ownership will be paying a luxury tax bill for the current roster.

Right now, the Celtics are $16 million over the salary cap line for this season. Because of this, their estimated luxury tax bill is projected to be $32.5 million.

In terms of salary, the Celtics brought in almost exactly the same amount of money as they sent out. Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams are set to make a combined $34 million. Meanwhile, Jrue Holiday is owed $34.9 million in 2024.

With their luxury tax bill already at a substantial amount, Boston's roster is practically set now for this upcoming season. Their only way of getting below the tax line would be shedding a large amount of salary in a trade.

The Boston Celtics are all in on a championship

Brad Stevens might have went well over the luxury tax line, but it is worth it. He has put together a roster for the Boston Celtics that is capable of competing for a championship.

As far as the rest of the NBA goes, there are teams with much worse tax bills that have less odds of winning a title. Right now, seven teams have a higher payroll than the Celtics. Some of the teams on that list include the Minnesota Timerbwolves, LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers.

After the Milwaukee Bucks made a big splash for Damian Lillard, Brad Stevens decided to make some final adjustments to the roster. It cost them two depth pieces in Brogdon and Williams, but now they are loaded with star power. With a core of Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis, Boston is a clear title contender in 2024.

The Boston Celtics have made some deep runs, but haven't been able to get over the hump. Bringing in a player like Holiday could change that. Not only is he one of the top two-way guards in the league, but he was a key piece of a title two just two years ago. His experience could be just what Tatum and company needs to take things to the next level.