Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers Preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to complete their unfinished business against the Boston Celtics when they face off against each other at the TD Garden on Sunday (October 8).

The last time these two sides met, The C's had the better of the 76ers in the second round of the Eastern Conference semifinals quashing them 4-3 in a series that went down to the wire. Both sides have seen a string of changes during the summer, and it will be interesting to see the players and the plays that will be deployed as both teams look to start the regular season on a solid note.

In all probability, the regular fixtures will see limited time on the floor, and the focus will be on putting strategies in motion, trial, and error with multiple plays on both ends of the floor.

The Celtics Wire lists no players in the injury list, while the Sixers will rest Montrezl Harrell, and James Harden's availability puts him as questionable.

Game details:

Teams: Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Date & Time: October 8, 2023 / 6 P.M. ET

Venue: TD Garden / Boston

Celtics vs. 76ers preview

As expected with preseason games, the outcome isn't the most important part that teams focus on. The Celtics have rung in some massive changes this summer by trading away Marcus Smart.

They also let go of Grant Williams and Robert Williams III, and in turn added big man Kristaps Porzingis, and Jrue Holiday to bolster their defense. One of their major concerns last season was depth in the big man department, and this game serves as an inkling of what head coach Joe Mazzulla can do to address that concern.

The Sixers have dealt with the James Harden saga throughout the offseason and will continue to do so until the front office works on a trade that sees the former MVP shipped to a new franchise.

With a new coach Nick Nurse at the helm, and new acquisitions in Danny Green, Javonte Smart, Patrick Beverley, Paul Reed, Mo Bamba, and Kelly Oubre Jr., Philadelphia has an interesting roster construction that lends more depth this season. Nurse's tactics will be the focus in his first game as the Sixers will hope to begin their preseason with a win.

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Odds & Prediction

Spread: Celtics (-3.5) vs. 76ers (+3.5)

Over/Under: 224.5

Moneyline: -192

As much as the hype is around the skirmish between the two teams, the final scoreline is irrelevant, considering that both the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers will tinker with their combinations and see how they can have a sorted five when the regular season rolls in.

On paper, the Boston Celtics have the best six in the league, and it shouldn't come as a surprise if they land the first punch over the Sixers at TD Garden.

