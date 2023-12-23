Pac-2's Oregon State and Washington State ditch football partner MWC, joins Gonzaga-led WCC for basketball through 2026

In a recent move, Oregon State and Washington State have opted for a strategic shift, aligning with the WCC as affiliate members for basketball.

This unexpected move, set to unfold in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons, marks a departure from the initial speculation that the two universities would follow suit with football and join the Mountain West Conference (MWC) in all sports.

A unanimous decision by WCC officials

The West Coast Conference presidents and athletic directors convened, casting a unanimous vote in favor of welcoming Oregon State and Washington State into the fold for men's and women's basketball.

This two-season affiliation comes as a strategic move, capitalizing on the rich athletic profile and institutional support both universities bring to the conference.

The addition of these Pac-12 stalwarts expands the WCC to 11 teams for the upcoming seasons, amplifying the conference's allure and scheduling prowess.

Navigating legal complexities and financial payouts

Speculation previously hinted at a broader affiliation with the MWC in all sports, mirroring the football agreement. However, logistical and ongoing legal concerns have steered OSU and WSU towards a unique basketball and non-revenue sports arrangement with the WCC.

This two-season commitment opens doors for the universities to contend for regular-season and postseason WCC titles, gaining eligibility for automatic-qualifier status in NCAA championship events, particularly the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

The details regarding financial payouts for NCAA Tournament units remain undisclosed. The unique structure of the WCC, influenced significantly by Gonzaga's success, sets it apart from other conferences.

As OSU and WSU embark on this transitional phase, the financial landscape and scheduling opportunities offered by the West Coast Conference provide a crucial lifeline.

WCC welcomes Pac-2 for basketball domination: Football and baseball take a different path

The West Coast Conference's unanimous approval of Oregon State and Washington State's affiliation serves as a strategic move to boost the conference's basketball dominance.

Expanding from nine to 11 teams for the next two seasons, the West Coast Conference gains scheduling power and heightened appeal. While this collaboration includes basketball and non-revenue sports, football and baseball follow a separate trajectory due to logistical and legal challenges.

Existing agreements with the Mountain West Conference for football in 2024 maintain flexibility amidst ongoing uncertainty and legal battles.

Looking Ahead: A foggy future beyond 2026

The short-term commitment to the West Coast Conference serves as a bridge gap for OSU and WSU, allowing them to navigate the challenges arising from the Pac-12's collapse.

With ongoing legal battles over revenue distribution and voting rights, the Pac-12 schools find themselves in uncharted territory. While the conference provides stability for the near future, the post-2026 landscape remains uncertain.

In college football, the school's independence in the 12-team CFP poses unique challenges akin to Notre Dame, with ineligibility for a first-round bye. Baseball also charts its course, with OSU and WSU intending to play as independents in the near term.

The future holds the promise of potential long-term partnerships with the MWC, offering stability once legal and financial matters with the fallout of the Pac-12 are resolved.