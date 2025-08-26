"Paige Bueckers, Aubrey and Chen the only ones missing": UConn fans react to Huskies squad announcement with polaroids of Azzi Fudd and co.

Fans reacted as the UConn women's team posted a photo of its full roster, including Azzi Fudd, for the upcoming season on Instagram, styled in a vintage Polaroid theme, on Monday. The photos appeared to be portrait shots of each player wearing their practice jerseys.&quot;The 2025-26 Huskies are here!,&quot; the caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post garnered significant attention from fans and has received more than 18,000 likes in a few hours. The comments section was also flooded with expressions of anticipation for the new season. Here are some of the reactions:&quot;Last years roster was absolute perfection but excited for this new seasonnnn,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Paige Aubrey and chen the only ones missing 😢,&quot; another said.The three seniors - Paige Bueckers, Kaitlyn Chen and Aubrey Griffin - concluded their collegiate careers the previous season, but fans expressed a palpable sense of longing for their continued presence.&quot;Missing my three super seniors,&quot; one wrote .&quot;Something is missing someone’s missing 😢,&quot; another commented.&quot;Even tho last year won’t top but still excited for my girls ! Natty 13 loading,&quot; one posted.&quot;Guys we get it ppl are missing that's what happens 😭 let's appreciate those we have rn,&quot; another chimed in.Fans commented on Instagram (@uconnwbb/IG)The Huskies, who won the national championship in April, will be without Bueckers. Azzi Fudd is expected to take on the leadership role as they defend their championship title. UConn has added transfers Kayleigh Heckel from USC and Serah Williams from Wisconsin to bolster its roster.UConn posts special video celebrating Azzi Fudd ahead of final year in StorrsAzzi Fudd's collegiate career has been a rollercoaster of injuries and triumphs. She lost most of her second and third years to an ACL injury. Despite the setbacks, she remained focused and came back strong last season, leading UConn to the national championship.On Saturday, @uconnwbb posted a tribute video to Fudd on Instagram, celebrating her journey as she enters her final year.&quot;I mean, especially after this season, I'm more excited than ever to get another opportunity with this team,&quot; Fudd said in the video. &quot;We're going to be great. Just reminding myself that I'm resilient. Basketball is a game of runs. Everything's not always going to go your way, but stand strong and stay with your teammates.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAzzi Fudd was a big part of UConn's championship success. She scored 24 points in the final against South Carolina and earned Final Four Most Oustanding Player honors.