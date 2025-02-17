Paige Bueckers says picking UConn is "one of the hardest decisions of your life" and how Sarah Strong made the right one

Paige Bueckers reflected on Sarah Strong's choice to play for the 11-time NCAA champions, UConn Huskies. Elle Duncan sat down with Bueckers, UConn coach Geno Auriemma and Strong in a College GameDay interview for ESPN.

Ad

The freshman forward chose the Huskies after offers from Duke and North Carolina. Commenting on her choice to come to Storrs, Bueckers said (1:18):

"People all like to say that choosing UConn is a easy choice but I think it is one of the hardest decisions you can make in you life. Just with the pressure, the expectations, that's the standard you set for yourself, and Sarah checks all those boxes."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sarah Strong is one of the best players on the Huskies' current lineup. She is an all-around 2-way player who can guard, score, assist and lead a roster. Even though she has yet to carve out a bigger role, Strong has showcased her caliber multiple times.

In a key game against the USC Trojans on Dec. 21, 2024, the freshman led the program in points, assists, rebounds, steals and blocks.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Strong came to UConn as the No.1 recruit in the nation. Huskies' prestige, winning history and Geno Auriemma's expertise in developing players for the bigger stage were her main attractions for choosing the program.

"It's been a dream of mine ever since I was a kid," she said. "I just liked the program and also seeing who Geno has sent to the WNBA. They're all great players. So why not just go to where they went to college?"

Ad

Sarah Strong talks about playing the defending champions

Sarah Strong played her first game against the 2024 NCAA champions, South Carolina, on Sunday at the Colonial Life Arena. Azzi Fudd led UConn's scoring with 28 points while Strong added 16 points and 13 rebounds on 6 of 10 shooting.

When asked about her experience facing Dawn Staley's crew, the 6-foot-2 forward's response left Azzi Fudd and Geno Auriemma in splits:

Ad

"It was great atmosphere. Most people were against us. But we played against that and just stayed together."

Expand Tweet

Sarah Strong has scored in double digits 24 times this season, garnering six double-doubles. She has led the Huskies' scoring in eleven games and has made up for Paige Bueckers' shooting struggles multiple times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here