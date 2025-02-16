Paige Bueckers Stats Today: How did UConn star fare vs South Carolina? (Feb. 16)

Paige Bueckers and the seventh-ranked UConn Huskies extended their winning streak to three games on Sunday, trouncing the fourth-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks 87-58 at Colonial Life Arena. Bueckers was one of four players to score in double figures for the Huskies, who improved their overall record to 24-3.

Bueckers scored 12 points in 35 minutes of action. She shot 3-of-12 from the field, including 2-of-5 from the 3-point area. She was automatic from the free-throw line, knocking down all four of her attempts at the charity stripe.

Bueckers got her UConn teammates involved on the offensive end, dishing out a season-high 10 assists to post her first double-double of the season. She came close to recording a triple-double, grabbing seven rebounds against the Gamecocks. She also had one steal.

Below are Paige Bueckers' stats from the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO Paige Bueckers 35 12 7 10 3-12 2-5 4-4 1-6 1 0 1 3

Paige Bueckers gets offensive help from Azzi Fudd in upset win over South Carolina

Paige Bueckers made history in the game against South Carolina, becoming the third UConn player to record at least 2,000 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists. The Huskies guard joined UConn legends Maya Moore and Diana Taurasi in that exclusive list.

Bueckers' accomplishment was overshadowed, by Azzi Fudd's incredible performance against South Carolina. Fudd punished the Gamecocks, scoring a game-high 28 points on 11-for-22 shooting. She was lethal from the 3-point area, knocking down six of her 10 attempts from beyond the arc.

UConn Huskies guard KK Arnold (2), guard Azzi Fudd (35) and guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrate a three-point basket against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Photo: Imagn

Fudd and Bueckers got off to a slow start against South Carolina, shooting a combined 4-of-18 from the field in the first half. The Huskies still entered the break with a commanding 45-23 lead as their teammates stepped up. The rest of the team shot 13-of-19 from the floor, including 5-of-8 from deep.

Azzi Fudd took charge in the third quarter, scoring 18 points during that period. She shot 7-of-9 from the field, including 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, to help UConn secure a 70-44 lead entering the final period. Fudd finished the contest with five rebounds and two assists.

Sarah Strong picked a perfect time to emerge from her slump, scoring 16 points and collecting 13 rebounds to record her sixth double-double of the season. She shot 6-for-10 from the floor and a perfect 3-of-3 from the free-throw line. Strong scored just two points in her last game against the St. John's Red Storm.

