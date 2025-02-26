Paul George dismisses Cooper Flagg for #1 NBA draft pick, justifies his choice: "More raw talent, more upside"

For a greater chunk of the 2024-2025 men's college basketball season, Duke Blue Devils swingman Cooper Flagg has been widely regarded as the top draft pick. On his probable one-and-done stint, the Maine, New York native has shown unparalleled poise on both ends of the court as he has led the No. 2-ranked squad in the nation to a 16-1 ACC and 25-3 overall record.

Despite this, there has been a surge lately in a formidable foe for Flagg in terms of who will be the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey has followed the suit of his Duke counterpart, as he has continually impressed the landscape with his unmatched athleticism and raw power.

The nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George is leaning towards the Scarlet Knights standout more if he were to be the one tasked to select the first pick of the draft, as he believes that Bailey possesses more potential than Flagg. The Philadelphia 76ers forward laid down his pick on the latest episode of his "Podcast P" show on Tuesday, Feb. 24.

"If I had to pick, I would probably go Ace Bailey...I would probably go Ace Bailey. I think Ace Bailey is a little bit more raw talent with still a ton of upside. I think Cooper Flagg, not to say he doesn't have upside, he has amazing upside as well. But, I think Ace Bailey has a little bit more upside to him," George said.

"I think he can scratch a little bit more off of his surface than Cooper Flagg can, which I think both will be All-Stars, both will be superstars once they develop like get to the NBA. I think both of them will be superstars. I think, definitely, those two will be the Magic Johnson-Larry Bird comparison," he then added.

Only time can tell who will be No. 1 in the NBA Draft later this year, but with a player of George's caliber to side with Bailey, it indicates there is really something special brewing with the 6'10 sensation.

The Duke Blue Devils are way ahead of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in terms of ranking

Perhaps one advantage that Cooper Flagg may have that serves as an edge for his resume over Ace Bailey is the fact that his team is one of the favorites for a deep run come the national tournament in March. This is opposed to Bailey and the rest of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who are currently unranked with a 7-10 conference record and 14-14 overall.

There is still a glimmer of hope for Bailey and Co. as they take on the 15th-ranked Michigan Wolverines on Thursday, Feb. 27, on the road. Meanwhile, Flagg and the Duke Blue Devils will aim to continue their dominant campaign with another victory against the Florida State Seminoles at home on Saturday, March 1.

