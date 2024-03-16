PHOTO: Angel Reese's BF Cam'Ron Fletcher shows off NIL money as Florida State guard flexes $13,000 worth Rolex watch via latest IG story

Despite recording a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds, Angel Reese couldn't save the LSU Tigers from a second straight loss to the No. 1 seeded South Carolina Gamecocks, this time 79-72 in the SEC tournament championship.

Off the court, her longtime boyfriend, Florida State Seminoles guard Cam'Ron Fletcher, showed off his Rolex watch on his Instagram story.

According to Rolex's website, the Datejust 41, which consists of a green, diamond-set dial and a Jubilee bracelet, costs $13,000

Cam'Ron Fletcher's IG

Fletcher is recuperating from a surgical procedure that he had on his knee injury that ended his season early in December against North Carolina.

Angel Reese challenges the South Carolina Gamecocks

The LSU Tigers' loss to Dawn Staley's South Carolina was fiery and included an incident between Angel Reese and Gamecocks ace Kamilla Cardoso in which the former pulled the latter's hair in the first half.

Later in the game, Cardoso clashed with Reese's teammate, guard Flau'Jae Johnson, which caused a huge brawl between the two teams.

Reese explained that she wasn't involved in the brawl due to her status as an athlete and her ankle injury.

She also challenged South Carolina and had a warning parting shot for the Gamecocks.

“We’re not going to make that an excuse,” Angel Reese said. “We’re not scared of South Carolina. And Imma repeat that: we’re not scared of South Carolina. And a lot of people are scared of them, and we came in and battled to the end. Of course, we came up short but we’ll see them again.”

Expand Tweet

Angel Reese was backed up by her mentor, NBA legend, Shaquille O'Neal who indicated that she made the right decision.

"I called her and said, 'You did the right thing. Trust me, if you would have went out there, they would have been looking for you. You and (Kamilla) Cardoso get into a shoving match," O'Neal said. "She's already ejected. Can't play in the next round."

"That would have happened to you," he continued. "It would have been all your fault.' So, she did the right thing. Kudos to her. I see she's taking a lot of flak. 'Oh, she should have been there.' This is not fighting.

"The only thing you have to fight for is to fight for your team. The game was played closely. Things like that — you don't want them to happen. When they do happen, you just move on," he added.

If the two teams meet again in the NCAA tournament, Angel Reese will have a bone to pick with the Gamecocks, specifically Kamilla Cardoso.