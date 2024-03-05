PHOTO: LeBron James pays homage to son Bronny with a USC shirt ahead of Lakers vs. Thunder game

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James paid homage to his son Bronny by wearing a USC shirt on Monday hours before the Lakers meet the Oklahoma City Thunder at the crypto.com Arena.

The superstar forward, who recently surpassed 40,000 career points, appeared in the Lakers office wearing his son's team shirt with a gold sweater draping over it.

The Lakers posted it on X with the caption: "Monday at the office" and drew more than 67,000 views and counting.

Fans were thrilled to see King James' get up before the game against Oklahoma City with some feeling excited to what will happen in the upcoming clash.

LeBron James gains Western Conference Player of the Week nod

The tweet came hours after James was chosen as the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week.

James carried the Lakers to a 2-1 record for the games played from February 26 to March 3. He averaged 30.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in those games.

The 39-year-old forward led the team to a come-from-behind victory over the L.A. Clippers, 116-112, on Feb. 28. He finished with 34 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two blocks.

James made an encore performance against the Washington Wizards the following night. He put up 31 markers, four boards, nine dimes, one block, and one steal. His production led the Lakers to a 134-131 overtime win over the lowly Wizards.

It was the 68th weekly award for the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player in his career and the first since Jan. 23, 2023.

Bronny James #6 of the USC Trojans greets his dad, LeBron James.

LeBron James hopes to play with Bronny on the same team

The Lakers forward has expressed a desire to play with his son Bronny on the same team and hopes it will happen "organically."

James' agent and longtime friend, Rich Paul, elaborated on the matter in an interview with Bleacher Report, saying that James wanted Bronny to be "his own man."

"(LeBron would be) head over heels excited if that were to happen organically," he added.

The Lakers are among the teams interested in picking Bronny in the 2024 draft as a way to rework his deal with the team and extend his stay with the purple and gold. However, the USC guard is not producing good numbers that would generate high interest in the draft.

ESPN removed Bronny James from its 2024 mock draft, placed him in the following year and ranked him as the 39th overall pick.

