LeBron James catches son Bronny's 0 point game on TV while prepping for Nuggets clash

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James caught up on his son Bronny’s zero-point outing on Saturday just as he was preparing to make NBA history as the first player ever to score 40,000 total career points.

As ‘The King’ was doing stretching work ahead of their showdown against the defending league champions Denver Nuggets, he was seen in a video on the NBA’s Instagram watching Bronny and the USC Trojans play the Washington Huskies on the road.

While USC won 82-75, Bronny had 14 minutes of play, finishing with zero points, three rebounds and two assists. The win improved the Trojans to 12-17 on the season.

Meanwhile, LeBron James got his bid for 40,000 points going as their game against the Nuggets tipped off at the Crypto.com Arena.

Entering the game, the 20-time NBA All-Star was just nine points away from the historic feat. He was looking to add it to the record-breaking performance he had in February last year, where he broke the all-time scoring record long held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

As a team, the LA Lakers were looking to notch their third straight win and improve on their 33-28 record, 10th in the Western Conference.

LeBron James defends son Bronny amid dim draft outlook

LeBron James is still rallying behind his son Bronny despite his struggles in his first year at USC, which many believe would affect his chances if he ever decides to join the NBA rookie draft this year.

The LA Lakers superstar recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to defend his son after ESPN removed the younger James from its 2024 NBA mock draft, instead placing him as a 2025 pick.

In a since-deleted post, LeBron James said:

“Can yall please just let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball. The work and results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do. If y’all don’t know he doesn’t care what a mock draft says, he just WORKS! Earned Not Given!

He added:

“And to all the other kids out there striving to be great just keep your head down, blinders on and keep grinding. These Mock Drafts doesn’t matter one bit! I promise you! Only the WORK MATTERS! Let’s talk REAL BASKETBALL PEOPLE!”

Bronny has played 20 games so far in his first year with the Trojans, which was initially put in jeopardy after he suffered a cardiac arrest in the summer while training with the team.

He is currently averaging 5.3 points on 37.4% shooting and 27.5% from three, as well as 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 19.8 minutes of late.

A lot of interest is circling Bronny’s play as it has been reported that he is planning to enter the NBA draft this year and play alongside his superstar father, who is now in his 21st year in the league.