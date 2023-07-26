"The risk is so high"- LeBron James' hopes may be over, as doctor casts doubt on Bronny James ever playing again

As Bronny James recovers from his cardiac arrest, many fans are wondering about the future of his basketball career. LeBron James has openly expressed his desire to share an NBA court with his son, making it a significant goal for him.

Although it's still too early to speculate on Bronny James' NBA prospects, some medical experts have weighed in on the risks involved should he decide to continue playing basketball.

Dr. Brian Sutterer, known for his YouTube channel that analyzes player injuries, pointed out that certain causes of cardiac arrest may pose serious risks if Bronny were to return to sports

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"There are some causes of cardiac arrest that you find the exact cause, and it still isn't necessarily safe to return to sports because the risk is so high of having another cardiac arrest and potentially dying," Sutterer said. "Some of these conditions, like hypertrophic cardiomyopathy or the anomalous coronary arteries like we saw Sharif O'Neill have, can be treated or repaired best you can with surgical intervention, but obviously that's going to put Bronny out of playing for a really long time."

Sutterer continued.

"If they don't find an exact cause and you don't really know what happened. And you have to have that discussion of what exactly are the risks of going back out there and playing. Extremely serious situation we're dealing with, then legitimately something that affects the rest of his career depending on what we discover and depending on what they have to do about it...My thoughts go out to Bronny and the rest of his family. Thankfully they had good medical staff that were able to save his life."

Bronny James recently committed to play for USC next season but is likely to miss the basketball year as he continues his recovery and works with his medical staff to assess the risk of returning to the basketball court.

LeBron James could miss Lakers training camp

With Bronny James set to begin his recovery, there's a legitimate chance that LeBron James could miss the start of training camp with the Los Angeles Lakers. Throughout his entire NBA career, LeBron James has been a devoted family man.

With Bronny James likely needing multiple tests and physiotherapy, LeBron James could miss the start of the Lakers' training camp. LeBron has already accomplished numerous milestones in his NBA career and is financially well-off, which might influence his decision to prioritize his family during this challenging time.

Ultimately, decisions about both Bronny James' basketball future and LeBron James' return to the NBA will be made with careful consideration of Bronny's health and recovery progress. The well-being of the James family remains the top priority as they navigate through this difficult period.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!