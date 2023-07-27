"LeBron James career would have ended": Stephen A.Smith thanks god that Bronny James didn't have an untimely catastrophe

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reckons LeBron James' career may have ended if "something worse had happened to Bronny James."

During a practice session on Monday, incoming USC Trojans freshman Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest. He was rushed to the hospital following a Code-3 emergency call.

One of the James family's spokespeople revealed that Bronny James was out of ICU on Tuesday and in stable condition. The family demanded respect and privacy, limiting the information about his health to what their camp officially informed their fans.

Stephen A. Smith was relieved that Bronny was stable and doing well. He also said he hopes the All-American can pursue his basketball dream again.

While reflecting on the incident and sending his heartfelt wishes to Bronny during an appearance on his podcast "The Stephen A. Smith Show," Smith briefly touched upon the possibility of LeBron retiring, should the incident with his son was any worse:

"Let me say this: god forbid something worse had happened to Bronny James. I just want to take a moment to say, 'Y'all do know that LeBron James' career would have ended, right? Y'all do know that, right?'"

Smith compared this situation to Michael Jordan's first retirement following his father, James Jordan's death in 1993.

"Think back to Michael Jordan and when he retired," said Smith. "He ultimately came back ... Y'all do know it was in the aftermath of his daddy being killed in North Carolina, right?"

Stephen A. Smith referenced MJ's emotions after his father's loss to LeBron James' current situation. He believes fans are lucky to have Bronny James safe for obvious reasons but also from a basketball standpoint. He reckons LeBron would've quit basketball if he unfortunately "lost his son."

Smith touched upon a sensitive topic but defended his words, saying he wouldn't approach this subject if Bronny had been in critical condition. Smith doesn't think of his comments as "off-kilter" or "bad" at this point.

LeBron James "scared" and "devasted" following Bronny James' cardiac arrest

LeBron James and Savannah are yet to make public statements following Bronny James' cardiac arrest during a practice session on Monday. They have shared their thoughts and gratitude to USC medical staff through a statement from their spokesperson.

The Daily Mail recently collected some statements about LeBron's mental state amid this unfortunate time. The reports stated that the LA Lakers star is "scared" and "devastated" for his son's health. As expected, LeBron is "making sure he gets the best care possible."

LeBron James is ensuring his son gets the best possible care.

The 38-year-old is in "full dad mode and protecting his son in any way he can." According to the Daily Mail, cardiologists have suggested this could be the end of Bronny's basketball dreams, even before the start of his anticipated college career.

However, all that is secondary for now as fans remain concerned regarding Bronny's health, and it remains the No. 1 priority for the James family as well.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)