PHOTO: LSU HC Kim Mulkey poses with grandchildren wearing shiny white "champions" coat

LSU Tigers coach Kim Mulkey is a household name in college basketball, having won four national championships. Most recently, her family life has been cannon fodder for tabloids after a report by the Washington Post went viral.

On Mother's Day, her daughter Makenzie Fuller posted a picture of the LSU coach, her husband Clayton Fuller's mother, and her two kids on her Instagram stories to support the matriarchs of the family. Mulkey, as usual, was wearing a dazzling white coat with the word "champion" emblazoned on it.

Mulkey has two grandchildren, Kannon Reid, born in 2018, and Sage Avery, born in 2022. Both of them are from Mulkey's daughter, Makenzie Fuller.

"Blessed with the best," Fuller wrote in the story.

Kim Mulkey has two children: a daughter, Makenzie Fuller, who played basketball for Baylor, and a son, Kramer Robertson, who has played baseball for the LSU Tigers and was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2017 MLB draft.

When Kim Mulkey battled against controversial family article

For much of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, as Kim Mulkey and her LSU Tigers attempted to defend their national championship, there was a storm gathering with a tell-all article set to be published by the Washington Post.

The controversial Mulkey railed against the article in question during her news conference and claimed that the writer had contacted her family members without her approval to try to smear her reputation.

Before the LSU Tigers played against the UCLA Bruins in the 2024 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, the controversial article dropped, and during an interview with ESPN's Holly Rowe, she insinuated that she was part of a targeted attack.

"You're telling me something I didn't know," Mulkey said. "So you're the bearer of good news or bad news or however you want to look at it. Are you really surprised? Are you really surprised by the timing of it. But I can tell you I haven't read it, don't know that I will read it. I'll leave that up to my attorneys."

In the article that explored the coach's past, the Post revealed that Les Mulkey, the LSU Tigers coach's father, and Kim Mulkey had not spoken for 37 years after he got divorced from her mother.

The LSU coach threatened to sue the Post for contacting her family members for the article. She revealed the reason behind the rift between herself and her father in her biography, "Won't Back Down," published in 2007.

“His (Les Mulkey's) unfaithfulness to my mother devastated our entire family,” Mulkey wrote in her autobiography.

Kim Mulkey is one of the most accomplished and headline-generating coaches in college basketball, and her personal life increasingly comes under the microscope as her profile in the sport grows.