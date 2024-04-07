PHOTO: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban dazzles in Alabama themed outfit as Nate Oats’ crew faces UConn during Final Four showdown

Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide are ready to face the Dan Hurley-led No. 1 seeded UConn Huskies in the Final Four matchup. The college hoops world is excited to see how the game pans out for the Crimson Tide.

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, turned up to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, to watch her favorite team battle against the Huskies. She wore an Alabama-themed outfit: a simple black top, layered with a crimson red jacket, and a pair of washed denim.

Image Credit: Kristen Saban's Instagram Story

The outfit is perfect for her to cheer on her team's important matchup. Kristen has been following the many wins of the Crimson Tide in the 2024 NCAA tournament. Therefore, it is no surprise that Nick Saban's daughter will attend the Final Four game to watch Nate Oats' squad play.

Nate Oats exhibits confidence on behalf of his Crimson Tide squad

The Alabama Crimson Tide vs. the UConn Huskies game is one of the most anticipated Final Four games in the men's NCAA tournament. Ahead of the game, Nate Oats gave a statement in response to reports that claimed that his squad was not favored to reach the national championship game.

"Yeah, had a good practice yesterday. We made it through injury-free, so I think as long as we can get through today's practice injury-free, we should be healthy for the first time in a while. We're going to need to be healthy. Going to need to use our depth against UConn." said Oats.

"I like where our guys' heads are at. Obviously we're big underdogs, we know that. UConn is very good. They've been running through the competition. But I don't think our guys are scared. I think our guys are confident in their abilities. We're getting healthy, we'll be ready. We know it's going to be a tough game."

This is the first time that the No. 4 seeded Crimson Tide has reached the Final Four of the NCAA tournament. Alabama fans want the team to advance to the championship game so that they can make a historic mark.

How do you expect Nate Oats-led Alabama to play against the Huskies? Let us know in the comments.