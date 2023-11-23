[PHOTOS] Cam'Ron Fletcher makes Thanksgiving memorable with gf Angel Reese, shares adorable snaps on Instagram

Thanksgiving was more than turkey and pies for college basketball power couple Cam'Ron Fletcher and Angel Reese. The pair have been in the news for their off-court romance and shared a memorable Thanksgiving celebration while giving fans a glimpse into their love life.

On Thanksgiving, Fletcher treated fans to an Instagram story featuring four snapshots with Reese. Fletcher captioned his Instagram story:

"Thankful to have such an amazing person like you in my life."

The pictures were set against a warm red background, capturing the couple's joy. Cam'Ron Fletcher was seen kissing Angel Reese's cheeks in one particular image.

Image via Instagram (@camron)

Cam’Ron and Reese met six years ago through basketball, and their chemistry took off during the pandemic. Angel Reese officially confirmed the relationship in June 2023. The LSU player made the relationship status clear during an appearance on the "1 Star Recruits" podcast, saying:

"Cam’Ron is a boyfriend, yes."

Why is Angel Reese suspended?

The LSU Tigers women's basketball team faces questions surrounding the absence of star player Angel Reese. Coach Kim Mulkey recently shed light on the situation but refrained from giving out specific details.

Reese has been missing from the starting lineup for two consecutive games. There are some rumors that her absence is because of alleged off-court issues. On the other hand, Mulkey confirmed that the matter isn't related to academic performance.

Addressing the situation, Mulkey discussed the challenges of managing locker room dynamics. She defended her decision not to disclose specific details and said:

"I'm going to protect my players always, they are more important. It's like a family. If you do some discipline of your own children, do you think we're entitled to know that? That's a family in that locker room."

Mulkey was frustrated with media interpretation and the tendency to create narratives around terms like "suspension."

"It doesn't really matter what I say to you guys," Mulkey said. "You're going to write and interpret things the way you want to. Some of you wrote some things that I never said. I never used some of the words that y'all wrote, you interpreted it the way you wanted to. Just write what I tell you.”

Reese came into the spotlight after an impressive start to the 2022-23 season. Her stats included 23 points and 15.4 rebounds per game. As speculation continues, LSU fans are eager to see how the situation unfolds and whether Reese will return to the court in the upcoming games.