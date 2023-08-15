Photos: Cavinder Twins share swimsuit pictures on IG amid break from Miami Hurricanes women's basketball

The Cavinder Twins have moved on from basketball, as the two move to the business world. Haley and Hanna Cavinder were two dominant offensive players for the Miami Hurricanes' Elite Eight team. Both have a huge following on social media, making them huge Instagram personalities.

The twins have signed multiple brand deals and have also brought their podcast back. Haley recently shared a picture of the two, as they enjoyed their boat ride in Florida. "topia twins!", Haley captioned. The twins frequently post each other on their social media handles and also have a huge following on their cavindertwins Instagram account.

After playing college basketball for four years, the twins had eligibility of a year remaining due to previous COVID-19 protocols, but they won't return to the sport. There are recent reports that the Cavinder Twins will soon make their debut in WWE.

What's next for the Cavinder Twins?

The twins' last appearance on the court was back in March when they lost to the LSU Tigers. As the two move on from the sport, they have looked to build their personal brand, and WWE might be the gateway to achieve that. The Cavinder Twins signed NIL deals with WWE recently.

Haley and Hanna are both athletic, and the move to pursue a career in wrestling entertainment might be a good decision. The twins' huge following on social media will only help in their future endeavors in sports.

They already have a great resume and have NIL deals worth over $2 million. Not only that but Haley and Hanna have also been featured in Forbes. From the looks of it, the twins are in for something bigger than expected and might become more popular in the coming days.

Haley and Hanna were undeniably great players on the court. It is only to wonder, what could've been if they were to play further. Regardless of their decision, the twins have made a name for themselves, as they continue to grow on social media and possibly in the WWE in the future.