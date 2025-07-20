  • home icon
  Photos: Damian Lillard shouts out 5-star SG Caleb Holt as he rocks his signature Dame X kicks

Photos: Damian Lillard shouts out 5-star SG Caleb Holt as he rocks his signature Dame X kicks

By Salim Prajapati
Modified Jul 20, 2025 11:14 GMT
Damian Lillard shouts out Caleb Holt
Damian Lillard shouts out Caleb Holt - Source: Imagn

Caleb Holt, a five-star prospect in the 2026 class, received an appreciation from NBA star Damian Lillard for promoting his newly released signature kicks, Dame X. Holt wore the Dame X "Brookfield" colorway — core black with iron metallic accents — during the Adidas 3SSB circuit.

Lillard, who now plays for the Portland Trail Blazers, showed his support for Holt by posting a photo of him holding the signature shoes on Instagram. He also shared a highlight reel of Holt from the 3SSB games.

"Shoutout @iamcalebholt and all the hoopers that locked in with the #DameX at the 17u @3ssbcircuit Championships at Rock Hill last weekend," Lillard wrote on Instagram. "I love seeing elite hoopers on the grassroots circuit embrace wearing my $90 priced shoe. The Dame X looks and performs like a much more expensive shoe! 🫡 to @adidasbasketball for making my vision come to life."
The tenth iteration of Lillard's Adidas shoe was released earlier this month with a price point of $90. Four more colorways are set to be released in the coming months.

Holt, a consensus top-10 player, led his team, Game Elite, to the Boys 17U Adidas 3SSB title in Rock Hill last week. He averaged 18.6 points and 7.2 rebounds in the Palmetto Road tournament. In the championship game against D1 Minnesota 3SSB, Holt recorded 13 points and six rebounds to help his team win 62-61. The Georgia native was also named the Adidas Eurocamp MVP in June.

Caleb Holt wins his third gold medal with United States

The 19 scholarship offers Caleb Holt has received so far, according to 247 Sports, is no surprise as he continues to rack up accolades this summer.

Along with AAU and high school accolades, Holt also won his third gold medal with the national team. He helped the U19 Team USA win the FIBA World Cup in Switzerland this month, adding to the gold medals he won at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup and the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championship.

Out of many high-major programs, Holt has only been to one school for a visit, Ole Miss, in November 2024. He is expected to take more visits this fall, starting with Mark Pope's Kentucky in September, followed by Alabama and Auburn in October.

ALSO READ: Fresh off FIBA U19 World Cup win, Kentucky and Alabama target Caleb Holt showcases dominant side at Adidas 3SSB circuit

Edited by Neha
