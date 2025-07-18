"Mentally he was never gone" - NBA insider hypes up Damian Lillard's return to Portland

One of the biggest news stories in this NBA free agency was the return of Damian Lillard to Portland. On Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Lillard's homecoming as he signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Portland Trail Blazers. After two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, the star guard is back to where he started his career in 2012.Lillard's time in Milwaukee was underwhelming. While he still played like an All-Star, he didn't have a deep playoff run alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. In two postseason appearances, the Bucks were eliminated in the first round. It was proof that the experiment to pair the two stars wasn't working.Fortunately for Lillard, the Bucks waived him at the start of free agency to make room for Myles Turner, who signed a four-year, $107 million deal. This was the perfect chance for the star guard to explore his options in the open market, which he did.According to Charania, the former Weber State star received mid-level exceptions and minimum contracts from teams like the Boston Celtics and the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, he settled for a new contract with the Blazers.On Friday, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins shared his thoughts on Lillard's decision to return to Portland. Before that, though, Perkins expressed his amazement and happiness that the nine-time All-Star was back at home.&quot;I was surprised but I am happy,&quot; Perkins said (via First Take's X handle). &quot;It's been a dark cloud, it's been raining in Portland since Damian left and now the sun is shining.&quot;Perkins added that Damian Lillard has always been mentally in Portland, even when he was with the Milwaukee Bucks.&quot;Physically he left, but mentally he was never gone. His heart was always in Portland. His family lives in Portland, his kids are in Portland and most importantly, this is who Dame is. Dame is not one who runs and ring chases... It was out of character for him to request a trade,&quot; Perkins said.Family was the reason for Damian Lillard's returnAfter trying to win a championship in Milwaukee, Damian Lillard is back in Portland. According to Charania, his family played an important role in his decision to sign a new deal with the Blazers.&quot;Being back with his three kids was by far the biggest and most important factor in Damian Lillard deciding to return and re-sign with the Trail Blazers,&quot; said Charania on X.Aside from his kids, his family also resides in Portland. Damian Lillard has been away from them for quite some time. Initially, he wanted to spend his rehab time with his kids, outside of Milwaukee. However, the Bucks denied the request, which eventually led to him being released.