(PHOTOS) Haley Cavinder's ex-teammate, Natalija Marshall, shares snippets of time as a Miami player, among other moments in latest photodump

By Salim Prajapati
Published Jul 31, 2025 05:50 GMT
Natalija Marshall and Haley Cavinder played a season at Miami
Natalija Marshall and Haley Cavinder played a season at Miami - Source: Imagn

Memories scrolled through her camera roll as Natalija Marshall provided fans with snapshots of her final chapter with the Miami Hurricanes. Marshall played alongside Haley Cavinder at Miami after she transferred from Notre Dame ahead of last season.

Marshall and Cavinder exhausted their collegiate eligibility in March after Miami failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. The Hurricanes wound up in the lower third of the ACC.

On Wednesday, Marshall shared a collection of photographs on Instagram, including those in her Miami jersey, hanging out with teammates in the city.

"Random camera roll moments," she captioned the post.
Natalija Marshall started 23 games for Miami last season and averaged 7.7 points and 4.5 rebounds. Prior to that, she spent three seasons at Notre Dame, only starting in four games.

As her playing career comes to a close, the New York native has been fully embracing life, traveling from coast to coast and spending time with loved ones. She often shares travel, fashion and lifestyle content on Instagram.

Last week, she posted an Instagram vlog of her adventures with her newly public girlfriend, Jewell Loyd, a WNBA player.

"Grateful for this life," she wrote.
Natalija Marshall speaks on WNBA players' powerful stand during All-Star Game warmups

During this year's WNBA All-Star Game, players wore “Pay Us What You Owe Us” shirts during warmups to send a message to the league about their demands. They seek fair pay and bigger revenue shares.

Former Miami Hurricanes forward Natalija Marshall weighed in on the topic via an Instagram post.

"These women are demanding improvements such as equitable pay, better travel conditions, guaranteed contracts and of course a bigger piece of the revenue pie," she said in the video. "(WNBA) players still earn just around 9% of the revenue compared to nearly 50% in the NBA. So their message was loud and clear.
"But what makes this even more powerful is that the players are in this together. Because they know what it means to rise as one and once again the WNBA reminded everyone that the players in this league don't just play the game, they change it."
Marshall added that despite an increase in viewership, ticket sales and merchandise, the WNBA is still not fairly compensating players.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
