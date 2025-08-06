  • home icon
  PIC: Ex-Miami stars Hanna and Haley Cavinder flaunt natural look in new selfies before hitting the gym

PIC: Ex-Miami stars Hanna and Haley Cavinder flaunt natural look in new selfies before hitting the gym

By Victor Isikhueme
Modified Aug 06, 2025 16:31 GMT
NBA: Finals-Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat - Source: Imagn
Ex-Miami stars Hanna and Haley Cavinder - Source: Image via Imagn

Hanna and Haley Cavinder gave fans a fresh glimpse into their lives with a selfie on social media. On Wednesday, the twins were captured in their car just before a gym session as they flaunted their signature natural look.

The image, shared via their joint @cavindertwins Instagram account, featured Haley sporting a blue sports bra while Hanna opted for a more neutral gym look.

"Gym time 🤍🧃," the caption read.
PIC: Ex-Miami stars Hanna and Haley Cavinder flaunt natural look in new selfies before hitting the gym - Image source: Instagram/cavindertwins
PIC: Ex-Miami stars Hanna and Haley Cavinder flaunt natural look in new selfies before hitting the gym - Image source: Instagram/cavindertwins

In April 2024, Haley reunited with her sister Hanna at the University of Miami for the 2024-25 season. Haley had an excellent season, with her finest week from November 11 to 17, averaging 21.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game on 51.4% shooting, earning her USBWA National Player of the Week accolades.

Her dominance continued at the Maui Classic in December, where she delivered back-to-back double-doubles and took home tournament MVP, also earning ACC Player of the Week recognition.

Last season, she scored double figures in 27 of 29 games and delivered seven double-doubles, four of them consecutively. Haley narrowly missed out on a first-team All-ACC selection, finishing 16th in the voting. She still earned a second consecutive spot on the second team.

Cavinder Twins share first update after undergoing surgery together

Hanna and Haley Cavinder shared their first update on social media after undergoing breast augmentation surgery together.

In the clip from July 6, Haley was seen sitting up in a hospital bed, being attended to by a nurse, while Hanna was beside her and appeared to be groggy from anesthesia. The twins took a humorous and candid approach to documenting the experience as both sisters were in good spirits following their recovery.

“Thank you guys for all the support and love 🍒💗 @dr_jon_kurkjian @motiva_usa,” the caption read.
Haley, who went first, gave a quick rundown of how she was feeling.

“So it was my first time going under and I was a little nervous but it was amazing,” Haley said. “My anesthesia's kind of worn off and I'm feeling good. I feel like I just had a really hard chest workout.”

She then turned the camera to Hanna, who was just beginning to wake up.

“Twin just entered the chat,” Haley said. “She's up, she's just a little faded. And yeah, we are bonding and hanging out.”

The duo’s playful energy was also on full display before the procedure. Hanna shared a cheeky moment on social media, joking about having to wait her turn in the operating room.

Victor Isikhueme

Victor Isikhueme

Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.

Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.

His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.

When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager.

