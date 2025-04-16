PIC: Miami's Hanna Cavinder shows off her all-pink casual outfits for errands via IG

Hanna Cavinder, the star Miami hooper, has been enjoying her life after college while not forgetting to keep her fans updated. From sharing their fun vacation videos from the Bahamas on TikTok to keeping up with their strenuous workout routines, Hanna and her twin sister Haley rarely miss sharing day-to-day updates with their fans.
Hanna Cavinder popped up on the twins' joint Instagram account to share her latest all-pink look. She can be seen wearing baby pink shorts paired with a cropped top and a white jacket. The social media star added dainty jewelry and accessories like a handbag and sunglasses to her look.
The caption of one of the pictures was:
"off to run errands"
Hanna and Haley Cavinder are no strangers to sporting Under Armour pieces. In January, the two signed a three-year exclusive apparel and footwear deal with the athleisure brand.
Hanna Cavinder and her twin Haley Cavinder decide to live separately
The Cavinder twins spent three years as star hoopers at Fresno State and used their final two years of eligibility at the Miami Hurricanes. On Mar. 12, Haley Cavinder announced on her Instagram that she was saying "goodbye" to the game she had loved and played since she was six. Since then, the sisters have quickly focused on building their fitness app and curating workouts for their fans.
Hanna and Haley also informed their fans on TikTok that the two will lead their lives separately. They shared a video with the caption:
"When you and your twin have two months left of living together after 24 years of being together"
Haley Cavinder, who had a successful final season with the Hurricanes, told ESPN that she and her sister will build their social media presence and engage in marketing deals with different brands. While Hanna Cavinder said this about college athletes capitalizing on NIL opportunities:
"In the beginning, obviously, there weren't as many eyes on women's basketball, but NIL kind of opened that up a little bit for women in sports in general. It kind of blew up during Angel Reese's year and Caitlin Clark's year. It's completely changed, and it's going to continue to change and grow."
Despite the distance that will separate the sisters in the future, fans expect to see them create new content and share with the world via their joint social media accounts.
