UConn’s Azzi Fudd continued her preparation ahead of the 2025-26 season after footage on social media showed her displaying her skills during a workout. On Tuesday, Fudd shared an Instagram post that showed her putting in work on the practice court, highlighting her ambidextrous skill set during a shooting drill.

The clip showed Azzi Fudd handling two balls and shooting one ball at a time while bouncing the other ball. Fudd’s basketball journey has been closely followed since her high school days after she was reported as one of the best recruits of her generation. She was ranked the No. 1 player in the class of 2021 by ESPN.

PIC: UConn star Azzi Fudd shows off her ambidexterity in skillful workout drill - Image source: Instagram/azzi35

On Nov. 11, 2020, Fudd committed to UConn over programs like UCLA, Oregon, Texas and Notre Dame. She became the 12th No. 1 recruit to join UConn since 1998, teaming up with fellow top recruit Paige Bueckers.

After overcoming an ACL injury that sidelined her early in her senior season, Fudd made a strong return on Nov. 20, 2024, against Fairleigh Dickinson. She marked her comeback with four points and a rebound. By February, she put up a career-high 34 points in a dominant win over St. John’s. In that game, she tied program history by knocking down eight three-pointers.

Her consistency throughout the season earned her a spot on the All-Big East first team alongside Bueckers and teammate Sarah Strong. Despite being eligible for the 2025 WNBA draft, Fudd announced on March 25 that she would return to UConn for her final season.

Fudd will be hoping to lead the Huskies to another title and seems to be working hard after she finished her senior year with her first national championship.

Azzi Fudd speaks about her favorite WNBA player

UConn guard Azzi Fudd shared a fun and candid moment with her former teammate Paige Bueckers during the latest episode of Instagram’s "Close Friends Only" podcast. On Thursday’s episode, the two basketball stars gave their thoughts on the WNBA.

When Bueckers, now a rookie with the Dallas Wings, asked Fudd who her favorite WNBA player was, the answer sparked laughter.

“Probably Paige Bueckers,” Fudd replied. Bueckers laughed and reminded her, “Mind you, I’m in the WNBA now.”

After the playful jab, Fudd revealed her real choice, Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier.

“Second choice, I’m gonna go with Naphee,” Fudd said. “Everything about her game is just perfect.”

Collier is a five-time WNBA All-Star, averaging 23.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game before being sidelined with a right ankle sprain. Despite the setback, Minnesota remained the top squad in the league with a 27–5 record.

The admiration between Fudd, Bueckers, and Collier seemed to be rooted in UConn’s tradition. Collier played for the Huskies from 2015 to 2019, securing two national championships and earning National Player of the Year honors.

Azzi Fudd continued her growth after her impressive performance with 24 points and five rebounds, earning Most Outstanding Player honors in last season’s championship game. She finished the season averaging 13.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

