USC guard JuJu Watkins recently led the No. 1 seed Trojans to a spot in the Sweet 16 with a 73-55 win against the No. 8 seeded Kansas Jayhawks in the NCAA tournament second round.

She registered a double-double of 28 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in the March Madness clash.

Former USC quarterback and projected No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams, hyped up the Trojans and specifically coach Lindsay Gottlieb on his Instagram story after the game.

"YEAA COACH," he wrote.

Caleb William's IG

JuJu Watkins and Lindsay Gottlieb taking USC back to the top

The USC Trojans were a sleeping giant before the paths of coach Lindsay Gottlieb and talented freshman JuJu Watkins intersected. Watkins waved away offers from winning programs to stay at home with USC.

The 74-61 Pac-12 tournament championship game win against Cameron Brink's Stanford Cardinal signaled a change of guard as the Trojans swept to a No. 1 seed in the Big Dance. It was also their first tournament win in 10 years.

During her postgame news conference after the game against Kansas, Gottlieb outlined her vision for USC when she took the job.

“When I had the opportunity to consider taking this job, I think my mindset was what a humbling opportunity to be at essentially maybe the greatest brand in college sports, a great history in women’s basketball and have the opportunity to revive it,” Lindsay Gottlieb said.

“What a great, incredible, humbling opportunity that I try to live up to every day for the incredible alumni that we have.”

JuJu Watkins led the Trojans to their first Sweet 16 participation since 1994, when USC great Cheryl Miller was in control of the program.

Senior McKenzie Forbes was full of praise for the influential Watkins after the game highlighting the influential role she has taken on since joining the team.

“It’s a blessing to play by her side,” Forbes said. “She’s an incredible generational talent. I think you guys have seen that on display."

"Just feel really lucky to be a part of the group that kind of brought it back and also shine light on the legends who came before us. So it’s just been really fun to see this place come back to life.”

USC great Cheryl Miller led the Trojans to the championship game in 1986 and it would be poetic if her successor JuJu Watkins could accomplish the same feat this year.