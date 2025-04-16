Purdue landing top Israeli prospect prompts 2-word reaction from HC Matt Painter

Purdue coach Matt Painter could not contain his excitement after signing a top Israeli prospect. In a post on X on Wednesday, Painter dropped a two-word reaction, which appeared to be in response to securing a commitment from Omer Mayer, a point guard from Israel.

Painter, who has coached the Boilermakers since 2005 after serving as an associate coach from 2004 to 2005 — and who has won two Big Ten Tournament titles (2009, 2023) and five Big Ten regular-season championships (2010, 2017, 2019, 2023, 2024) — wrote:

"Boiler Up!"

Matt Painter has developed talent consistently, keeping the Boilermakers among the nation’s top programs. With star center Zach Edey already in the NBA and a dip in results during the 2024-25 season, Painter is now looking further afield for reinforcements.

The 6-foot-4 point guard Mayer is one of the most highly regarded international prospects in this recruiting cycle. Painter recognized the upside in a player who already has professional experience with Maccabi Tel Aviv in the EuroLeague.

With a loaded backcourt returning next season — including first-team All-American and Big Ten Player of the Year Braden Smith and fellow veteran Fletcher Loyer — Mayer’s addition is set to bolster the Purdue roster. Aside from Mayer, Purdue’s only other 2025 commitment is Antione West, a three-star guard.

Painter has dipped into the international pool before, notably adding 7-foot-2 center Will Berg from Sweden in 2022. Berg made 22 appearances last season.

Mayer recently impressed scouts at the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland. Following the Summit, he visited Purdue, as well as Duke and Auburn, before choosing the Boilermakers.

Omer Mayer expresses excitement ahead of 2025-26 season with Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers have added international talent Omer Mayer to their roster after he committed to the program. The 215-pound guard made his announcement on Instagram on Wednesday, sharing his excitement with the caption:

“Excited for the opportunity! Can’t wait to get going!”

Mayer arrives at Purdue having played the past two seasons with Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Israel Basketball Premier League.

During that period, he made 42 appearances and averaged 3.7 points and 1.6 assists per game. This past season, Mayer increased his production to 5.5 points and 2.1 assists per game, reflecting his development.

Still only 18, Mayer was a standout at the 2023 FIBA U18 EuroBasket tournament, where he delivered a strong performance for Israel. He averaged 18.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists over seven games, while shooting 41.1%.

