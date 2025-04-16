  • home icon
  Zach Edey Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies rookie fare against Golden State Warriors? (Apr. 15) | 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament

Zach Edey Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies rookie fare against Golden State Warriors? (Apr. 15) | 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 16, 2025 02:48 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies - Source: Imagn
Zach Edey stats against Golden State Warriors on Apr. 15. [photo: Imagn]

Zach Edey and the Memphis Grizzlies opened the Western Conference Play-In tournament hostilities on Tuesday with a showdown against the Golden State Warriors. The rookie looked to help his team pull an upset on the road to earn a ticket to the playoffs. A victory by the Grizzlies would give them the No. 7 seed and a series against the Houston Rockets.

Unsurprisingly, the 7-foot-4 center made his presence felt inside the paint and on the boards. He had six rebounds, three coming from the offensive glass, helping his team recover from a stuttering start. Edey went 0-for-3 but was the only starter without a negative +/- rating.

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Zach Edey0 6 00000-30-00-00
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

