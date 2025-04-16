Zach Edey Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies rookie fare against Golden State Warriors? (Apr. 15) | 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament

Zach Edey and the Memphis Grizzlies opened the Western Conference Play-In tournament hostilities on Tuesday with a showdown against the Golden State Warriors. The rookie looked to help his team pull an upset on the road to earn a ticket to the playoffs. A victory by the Grizzlies would give them the No. 7 seed and a series against the Houston Rockets.

Unsurprisingly, the 7-foot-4 center made his presence felt inside the paint and on the boards. He had six rebounds, three coming from the offensive glass, helping his team recover from a stuttering start. Edey went 0-for-3 but was the only starter without a negative +/- rating.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Zach Edey 0 6 0 0 0 0 0-3 0-0 0-0 0

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

