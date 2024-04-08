Purdue vs UConn NCAA championship announcers today, April 8

The March Madness Finals goes down on Monday at 9:20 p.m. ET as the UConn Huskies take on the Purdue Boilermakers.

Purdue and UConn both entered the NCAA Tournament as No. 1 seeds and will play for the national championship game on Monday.

The Boilermakers beat NC State 63-50 in the Final Four this Saturday while the Huskies defeated Alabama 86-72 to get to the national championship game.

NCAA championship announcers today

The NCAA Championship game will air on TBS.

The play-by-play announcer for the national championship game is Ian Eagle, while the analysts are Bill Raftery and Grant Hill and the reporter is Tracy Wolfson.

Eagle has been a sports commentator since 1992 and has called games on TBS, CBS, and TNT. He calls NBA, NFL, and college basketball games, while also being the Brooklyn Nets commentator on YES.

What time is the NCAA championship game today?

The NCAA Championship game between Purdue and UConn is set to tip off at 9:20 pm ET. The game is scheduled to occur at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Purdue enters the game as a seven-point underdog against UConn, as the Huskies are looking to win their second consecutive national championship, while the Boilermakers are looking to pull off the upset.

"There’s pressure every game when you’re the team that we are and everybody always gives us their best shot," Purdue point guard Braden Smith said (via Yahoo). "We’re here for a reason. We worked really hard to be here and I think we’ve done a great job to put ourselves in this position and hopefully make history and bring home a championship."

UConn, meanwhile, knows defending Zach Edey is the key to success, but Huskies guard Stephon Castle knows they also have to worry about Purdue's three-point shooting.

"A lot of their offense goes through Edey and if we can do as much as we can to pressure the ball and cause turnovers and limit Edey’s touches, we’re going to be successful," Castle said. "It all starts on the ball with disrupting the passes and not letting them get looks and it’s a job that me, Tristen [Newton] and Cam [Spencer] have to do to set the tone early...

"We know how dominant Edey's been all year but we believe in [Clingan] and he's going to have a great game," Castle added. "I feel like they match up pretty well and if they can cancel each other out, then we'll win the battles on the perimeter."

The College GameDay preview show is set to air at 7 p.m. and will be live for two hours in the lead-up to the national championship game.

