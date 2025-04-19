Raven Johnson drops 3-word reaction as Ta'Niya Latson arrives in South Carolina and spends time with Chloe Kitts and more

Raven Johnson displayed her close relationship with Florida State transfer Ta'Niya Latson on Friday, sharing an Instagram story of them hanging out with South Carolina teammates Chloe Kitts and Maryam Dauda.
Johnson took the short video as they contemplated what food to order. She included a three-word caption for her Instagram story, which she shared with her more than 178,000 followers.
"Guess who here," Johnson wrote before tagging Latson's Instagram handle.
Raven Johnson has made no secret of her desire to reunite with Ta'Niya Latson, who was her former high school teammate in Atlanta. The South Carolina guard shared that information with reporters last month after Latson entered the transfer portal.
It wasn't a surprise then to see Latson transfer to South Carolina from Florida State and Johnson return to the Gamecocks for another year. The two friends are making up for lost time, as evidenced by their recent get-together with their other South Carolina teammates.
Comparing Ta'Niya Latson and Raven Johnson's numbers in the 2024-25 NCAA season
Ta'Niya Latson made waves for Florida State during the 2024-25 season, posting career-best numbers in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals. The junior guard averaged 25.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals through 29 games in her third year with Florida State.
Latson and the Seminoles entered the 2025 NCAA Tournament as the No. 6 seed in the Regional 1 bracket. Latson led Florida State to a 94-59 victory over the 11th-seeded George Mason Patriots in the first round of March Madness, recording 28 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in the rout.
FSU's NCAA Tournament run ended in the second round, losing to the third-seeded LSU Tigers 101-71. Latson dazzled in her final game for Florida State, scoring 30 points on 11-for-26 shooting. She also had seven boards, four dimes and two steals in 30 minutes of action.
Raven Johnson enjoyed more success with South Carolina, helping the Gamecocks grab a share of the SEC regular-season title and win the SEC Tournament. Johnson and the Gamecocks fell short in their bid to win back-to-back NCAA titles, losing 82-59 to the UConn Huskies in the national championship game.
Johnson averaged 4.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals through 39 games for South Carolina in the 2024-25 season.
