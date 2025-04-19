Raven Johnson drops 3-word reaction as Ta'Niya Latson arrives in South Carolina and spends time with Chloe Kitts and more

Raven Johnson displayed her close relationship with Florida State transfer Ta'Niya Latson on Friday, sharing an Instagram story of them hanging out with South Carolina teammates Chloe Kitts and Maryam Dauda.

Ad

Johnson took the short video as they contemplated what food to order. She included a three-word caption for her Instagram story, which she shared with her more than 178,000 followers.

"Guess who here," Johnson wrote before tagging Latson's Instagram handle.

Raven Johnson, Ta'Niya Latson and Chloe Kitts. Source: Instagram/@hollywood_raven

Raven Johnson has made no secret of her desire to reunite with Ta'Niya Latson, who was her former high school teammate in Atlanta. The South Carolina guard shared that information with reporters last month after Latson entered the transfer portal.

Ad

Trending

It wasn't a surprise then to see Latson transfer to South Carolina from Florida State and Johnson return to the Gamecocks for another year. The two friends are making up for lost time, as evidenced by their recent get-together with their other South Carolina teammates.

Comparing Ta'Niya Latson and Raven Johnson's numbers in the 2024-25 NCAA season

Ta'Niya Latson made waves for Florida State during the 2024-25 season, posting career-best numbers in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals. The junior guard averaged 25.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals through 29 games in her third year with Florida State.

Ad

Florida State Seminoles guard Ta'Niya Latson (#00) drives to the basket against George Mason Patriots forward Nekhu Mitchell (#11) during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Photo: Imagn

Latson and the Seminoles entered the 2025 NCAA Tournament as the No. 6 seed in the Regional 1 bracket. Latson led Florida State to a 94-59 victory over the 11th-seeded George Mason Patriots in the first round of March Madness, recording 28 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in the rout.

Ad

FSU's NCAA Tournament run ended in the second round, losing to the third-seeded LSU Tigers 101-71. Latson dazzled in her final game for Florida State, scoring 30 points on 11-for-26 shooting. She also had seven boards, four dimes and two steals in 30 minutes of action.

Raven Johnson enjoyed more success with South Carolina, helping the Gamecocks grab a share of the SEC regular-season title and win the SEC Tournament. Johnson and the Gamecocks fell short in their bid to win back-to-back NCAA titles, losing 82-59 to the UConn Huskies in the national championship game.

Johnson averaged 4.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals through 39 games for South Carolina in the 2024-25 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here