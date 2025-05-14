Raven Johnson shows support as ex-teammate Kamilla Cardoso poses for Chicago Sky photoshoot ahead of WNBA season

South Carolina's Raven Johnson did not declare for the WNBA draft this offseason, but continues to stay connected with big league names. Former Gamecocks player Kamilla Cardoso is preparing for her second season with the Chicago Sky. The team will play its season opener against Caitlin Clark's Indiana on Saturday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Cardoso posted a series of photos in franchise gear to hype up the fans for her upcoming journey.

"Year 2 🩵💛," the caption read.

As fans rushed to the comment section reacting to Cardoso's images, Raven Johnson also chimed in:

"❤️❤️❤️," she commented.

Moreover, her teammate Michaela Onyenwere, SMU's Sahnya Jah and South Carolina's performance coach Molly Binetti also added to Kamilla Cardoso's post.

"❤️🔥," Binetti wrote.

"Beautiful 😍😍," Onyenwere reacted.

"😍❤️," Jah commented.

Johnson, Michaela Onyenwere, Sahnya Jah and Molly Binetti reacted to Kamilla Cardoso's post | via @kamilla_cardoso/ig

Cardoso is coming off a strong outing in the WNBA preseason games, starting all three of the Chicago Sky's games, leading them to a 2-1 record. The center averaged 9.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks on 57.89% shooting.

Meanwhile, Johnson and South Carolina are coming off a tough NCAA championship game loss to the UConn Huskies. The defending champions were in contention throughout the season. However, they failed to control the momentum in the title game as they trailed by 10 at the half. The deficit doubled to 20 at the end of the third quarter.

Raven Johnson and Kamilla Cardoso steered South Carolina to a NCAA title

Kamilla Cardoso and Raven Johnson were together on the Gamecocks' roster for three years under Coach Dawn Staley. Cardoso transferred to the program after playing the 2020-21 season for Syracuse.

Johnson joined as a true freshman the same year, but was restricted to only two games due to a knee injury. With that, they partnered on the court for only two years at South Carolina.

In their first year together, they led the university to a flawless season and a Final Four appearance, losing to Iowa. They topped it up with a historic 38-0 overall run in the 2023-24 season, defeating the Hawkeyes in the NCAA championship game. Cardoso and Johnson also led the school in all major statistical categories that year.

