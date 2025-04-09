"Really not a huge loss for us": South Carolina fans react as Gamecocks Sr takes transfer portal decision away from Dawn Staley's team 

South Carolina center Sakima Walker will not be playing for Dawn Staley's team next season after she entered the transfer portal. Talia Goodman of On3 Sports first reported the news on Tuesday on X/Twitter that Walker put a "do not contact" tag on her name in the portal, meaning she has already decided on where she will be playing next season.

However, some Gamecocks fans are not particularly losing sleep over Walker's departure, as she was a bench player who did not contribute a lot to the team. The 6-foot-5 senior averaged 1.4 points per game this season, playing in just 15 games.

Here are some of the reactions from fans after the news broke out that Sakima Walker will be leaving South Carolina:

"Really not a huge loss for us," one fan wrote.

"1.4 ppg? Sakima's transfer portal entry is the real BREAKING news," a fan said.

"She still has eligibility? Didn't she come from Juco? Where are they getting these YEARS FROM?" one fan asked.

"A 6-5 senior with a 1.4ppg does not need a “do not contact” tag. It’s understood. What a Gen we are in," another fan said.

"Most likely headed to Oxford, picked South Carolina over Ole Miss a few years ago out JUCO," one fan commented.

"Makes sense. One of the only players to not touch the floor in that championship game even when it was out of reach," a fan added.

Walker arrived in Columbia after spending her first two years at Rutgers University.

Dawn Staley talks South Carolina's transfer portal plans after loss to UConn

South Carolina only added one player from the transfer portal last offseason in former Arkansas forward Maryam Dauda.

However, Dawn Staley has suggested that the Gamecocks will be more active this offseason in the portal as they look to build around a young core that includes rising players MiLaysia Fulwiley and Tessa Johnson.

Following their championship defeat to UConn on Sunday, Staley emphasized the team's need to acquire quality players.

"I’m excited for what our team will look like next year,” Staley said postgame via YahooSports.com. "I am, because I do think they’ll be talented enough to get here. Especially with [us] getting in the transfer portal and getting some experienced pieces that can help with this young group."

The Gamecocks are expected to lose starters Sania Feagin, Bree Hall and Te-Hina Paopao, who have exhausted their eligibility. Redshirt junior Raven Johnson might also move away from Dawn Staley.

