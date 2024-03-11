"Reed Sheppard is tremendous. A great shooter": Rick Pitino has bold national championship pick ahead of 2024 March Madness

Kentucky Wildcats freshman Reed Sheppard is poised to earn the SEC Freshman of the Year honors following his stellar performances in college basketball.

Sheppard recently scored 27 points in a road victory against a Top 5 Tennessee team. With his exceptional skills and legacy tied to Kentucky, fans eagerly speculate whether Sheppard will return for another season.

In a recent interview on Pardon My Take, St. John’s head basketball coach Rick Pitino weighed in on Sheppard's potential future. Pitino, who has a history with the Sheppard family, having coached Sheppard and infamously missed out on recruiting Stacey Reed, spoke highly of Sheppard.

“He’s tremendous," Pitino said. "He’s a great shooter, great passer. He’s extremely athletic — I don’t know if you got a glimpse of him blocking that shot in the corner and getting off his feet."

Reed Sheppard's NBA decision and Kentucky's future

Pitino further suggested that Reed Sheppard faces a significant decision regarding his future in the upcoming NBA draft. He hinted at Sheppard's potential as a top pick, likening him to Kentucky legend Rex Chapman.

“He’s got a big decision to make," Pitino commented. "He’s probably a top eight pick in the draft. He’s the closest thing to a Rex Chapman for Kentucky. Does he stay? Does he leave?"

"Because they’re (Jeff and Stacey) two Kentucky people. I think I know the answer to that question, but I’ll keep it to myself.”

With Pitino's bold prediction and Sheppard's impressive performances, the basketball world eagerly awaits Reed Sheppard's decision and its potential impact on the future of Kentucky basketball.

Rick Pitino's March Madness predictions

Rick Pitino shared his insights on college basketball, particularly the NCAA Tournament. Pitino believes only eight teams have a shot at clinching the title, including UConn, Marquette, Tennessee and Houston. Despite some doubts, he's intrigued by Kentucky.

“I think Kentucky’s interesting because they score so many points,” Pitino commented. “Their offense is so great."

However, Pitino's top pick to win it all is Purdue. Comparing Virginia's rebound from a No. 16 seed loss, Pitino feels it's Purdue's turn to seize the championship.

“I feel that it’s their year. I think they’re going to win the National Championship,” Pitino confidently stated.

His belief stems from the belief that Purdue, like Virginia, has undergone significant transformation and deserves the ultimate reward.

