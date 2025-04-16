“Reverse road to glory”: College hoops fans react as Nick Pringle commits to John Calipari’s Arkansas

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Nick Pringle decided where he will be playing in the 2025-2026 season. On, April 15, it's been confirmed Pringle will be spending his fifth and presumably final year of college basketball with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Ad

The move rosters the Seabrook, South Carolina native into the John Calipari-coached team that defeated his Gamecocks in the first round of this year's SEC tournament with a 72-68 score on March 12. Pringle now hopes to bolster the squad for the next campaign as he brings his two-way versatility with him.

Ad

Trending

College basketball fans and spectators reacted to Pringle's move, their opinions divided on social media.

"Reverse road to glory in basketball," one user claimed.

(image credits: @transferportal on Instagram)

"Maybe 3rd time's a charm," another user pointed out.

Ad

(image credits: @transferportal on Instagram)

"Have a feeling that we ain't done today," a user shared.

Ad

(image credits: @transferportal on Instagram)

Other users focused on the fact that he will be playing for another school in the SEC that primarily dons red colors in their team collaterals, as he also spent two years with the Alabama Crimson Tide prior.

Ad

"He's trying to do the play for all red SEC teams challenge," one user wrote.

(image credits: @transferportal on Instagram)

"I MEAN I GUESS HE'S LOYAL TO CRIMSON," another user exclaimed.

Ad

(image credits: @transferportal on Instagram)

"Based on his school choices, he must enjoy the color red," another commented.

Ad

(image credits: @transferportal on Instagram)

"I think his favorite color is red," a user posted.

Ad

(image credits: @transferportal on Instagram)

In his lone year with the Lamont Paris-coached team, Pringle averaged 9.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in around 24.5 minutes per contest for the Gamecocks.

Ad

The South Carolina Gamecocks finished 2025 SEC play with their worst record in recent history

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 2024-2025 South Carolina Gamecocks netted their worst SEC play record in program history this season, going just 2-16. The team also recorded its worst conference play start of all time with a 13-game losing streak to tip off the SEC as they got their first victory on February 22 against the Texas Longhorns with a 15-point win, 84-69.

Nick Pringle's move to the Arkansas Razorbacks then gives him the opportunity to be under the tutelage of a tried-and-tested national champion coach in John Calipari. He will be a part of the surging program that surprised several onlookers in the prior campaign by making it all the way to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 national tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Koby del Rosario Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.



Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).



His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.



Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here