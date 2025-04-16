“Reverse road to glory”: College hoops fans react as Nick Pringle commits to John Calipari’s Arkansas

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Nick Pringle decided where he will be playing in the 2025-2026 season. On, April 15, it's been confirmed Pringle will be spending his fifth and presumably final year of college basketball with the Arkansas Razorbacks.
The move rosters the Seabrook, South Carolina native into the John Calipari-coached team that defeated his Gamecocks in the first round of this year's SEC tournament with a 72-68 score on March 12. Pringle now hopes to bolster the squad for the next campaign as he brings his two-way versatility with him.
College basketball fans and spectators reacted to Pringle's move, their opinions divided on social media.
"Reverse road to glory in basketball," one user claimed.
"Maybe 3rd time's a charm," another user pointed out.
"Have a feeling that we ain't done today," a user shared.
Other users focused on the fact that he will be playing for another school in the SEC that primarily dons red colors in their team collaterals, as he also spent two years with the Alabama Crimson Tide prior.
"He's trying to do the play for all red SEC teams challenge," one user wrote.
"I MEAN I GUESS HE'S LOYAL TO CRIMSON," another user exclaimed.
"Based on his school choices, he must enjoy the color red," another commented.
"I think his favorite color is red," a user posted.
In his lone year with the Lamont Paris-coached team, Pringle averaged 9.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in around 24.5 minutes per contest for the Gamecocks.
The South Carolina Gamecocks finished 2025 SEC play with their worst record in recent history
The 2024-2025 South Carolina Gamecocks netted their worst SEC play record in program history this season, going just 2-16. The team also recorded its worst conference play start of all time with a 13-game losing streak to tip off the SEC as they got their first victory on February 22 against the Texas Longhorns with a 15-point win, 84-69.
Nick Pringle's move to the Arkansas Razorbacks then gives him the opportunity to be under the tutelage of a tried-and-tested national champion coach in John Calipari. He will be a part of the surging program that surprised several onlookers in the prior campaign by making it all the way to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 national tournament.
