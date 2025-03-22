RJ Davis Stats Tonight - How did the UNC star fare vs Ole Miss? (March 21)

North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis had a lowly outing for perhaps his likely final game played in college basketball on Friday, March 21. His contributions weren't enough to give his team a win in their first-round March Madness match-up in the South region as his 11th-seeded squad lost to the sixth-seeded Ole Miss Rebels by seven points, 71-64.

In 37 minutes of action, Davis played his heart out to the tune of 15 points on 6-of-17 overall shooting, to go along with three rebounds, three assists and a steal as he looked to leave a lasting mark on his school.

Davis' first score of the hotly-contested fixture came from his lone 3-pointer at the 15:01 mark, which he converted right from his first assist of the game. After some rebounds, he was then fouled where he went 1-for-2 from the free throw line. By the halfway point of the opening half, Davis made a jumper to try and keep the game close but the Rebels still led 27-14.

The fifth-year standout was grabbing rebounds, along with bringing it closer to the rim on offense since his shots were not falling. While he did find success with his layups, it wasn't sufficient, as their opponent maintained their double-digit lead, giving Davis and Co. an 18-point deficit, 44-26, at the end of one.

To open the second period, the senior's first tally on the stat sheet came from another assist for the Hubert Davis-coached squad. He was then subbed out and subbed back at the 11:35 mark where he immediately got a board. Doing all he could to find a groove on offense, the Tar Heels unfortunately still trailed 61-48, midway through the layover half.

Expand Tweet

With 10 minutes remaining in UNC's hopes to progress with their national tournament run, Davis was finding other ways to aid his team by assisting them on shots or finding easy baskets for himself around the rim. Even with their last-ditch effort, the Tar Heels eventually succumbed to the Rebels, 71-64.

Check out RJ Davis' full stat line from the loss on Friday.

Player MP PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FT TO PF RJ Davis 37 15 3 3 1 0 6-17 1-8 2-4 0 1

RJ Davis closes out his five-year college stint as the ACC's third all-time leading scorer

Expand Tweet

A true UNC legend, RJ Davis officially puts his five-year college basketball career to a close after the first-round loss in this year's March Madness. Known for his tenacious scoring, Davis recently became the ACC's third all-time leading scorer during the conference tournament, just behind the likes of J.J. Redick and Tyler Hansbrough for the top spot.

In the campaign, RJ Davis led the team in scoring with 17.3 points, to go along with 3.4 boards, 3.7 dimes and 1.0 steals per contest for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

