Rutgers’ Dylan Harper admits pretending to get drafted as a kid during NBA combine photoshoot: “Dream come true” 

Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper is soaking everything in as he vyes for a spot in the NBA. On March 30, through "NBA Today", Harper confirmed his declaration for the 2025 NBA draft, as many expected him to do so after his outstanding one-and-done stint in college basketball.

As this year's draft is steadily approaching from June 25 to 26, Harper is further fortifying his draft stock through the NBA Draft Combine, where the top recruits from this year's draft class get to showcase their strengths. Since early in the campaign, the guard has already been touted as a potentially high pick.

During a video interview posted by @nbafuturestartsnow on Instagram earlier on Monday, Harper was asked if he had ever dreamed of getting drafted.

"All the time. You know, you get little hats and stuff like that. Put them on, get drafted and stuff, definitely have," Harper replied.

Talking about the whole experience of being one of the projected top picks in this year's draft, Harper added:

"I mean definitely a dream come true, just trying to soak everything in, take everything in. As you know, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity so just, making the best out of it."

In his lone year with coach Steve Pikiell's program, Harper averaged stellar numbers of 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest.

Dylan Harper projected to be No. 2 pick in 2025 NBA draft to San Antonio Spurs

The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery was held earlier on Monday in Chicago, Illinois. Even with just a 1.8% chance, the Dallas Mavericks were determined to be the team to select the No. 1 pick, with the San Antonio Spurs picking second. Per ESPN and multiple other news outlets, Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg is projected to go No. 1.

This means that Dylan Harper is expected to follow suit and be drafted by the Spurs with the No. 2 pick, as he could be joining the likes of NBA All-Stars Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox and Chris Paul in the storied franchise from the 2025-2026 season. His Rutgers backcourt running mate Ace Bailey is projected to be picked right after him at No. 3 by the Philadelphia 76ers.

