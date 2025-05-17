Rutgers’ Dylan Harper drops 2-word reaction as ex-Warriors star Andre Iguodala posts snap with NBA draft prospects 

Four-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala posted a picture with some NBA draft prospects on Instagram Friday, to which Dylan Harper responded with a short message.

"My guyyy," Harper wrote in the comments.

Responses to Andre Iguodala's post during the draft combine. - Source: Instagram/@andre

Next to Iguodala was another former Golden State Warrior, Shaun Livingston, who was selected No. 4 in the 2004 NBA draft and also won a title at Golden State.

While Iguodala's presence at the draft combine was not addressed in the post, the former player likely shared his draft experience with the prospects.

Dylan Harper is expected to be the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, after Duke's Cooper Flagg. Harper averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists in his lone college basketball season with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. He also shot 48.4% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Despite his accomplishments, the Scarlet Knights struggled as a team, going 15-17 and missing out on the NCAA Tournament. To make matters worse, Rutgers also had potential top-five pick Ace Bailey on the roster, putting in one of the most disappointing seasons in college basketball.

The NBA draft will take place on June 25-26 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Dylan Harper's father chimes in on draft speculation

Dylan Harper comes from a basketball background, with his father, Ron Harper, winning five NBA championships, three with the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls and two more with the Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant-led Los Angeles Lakers.

Amid speculation over the guard possibly dropping or teams trading with the San Antonio Spurs, who currently hold the No. 2 pick of the draft, Ron Harper posted a simple message on his X account on Thursday.

"I love all these NBA GMs on Twitter but like I keep telling everyone until June 25 and a team call Dylan Harper name he’s not on a team… enjoy dreaming," Ron Harper said.

The speculation about Harper dropping down from the No. 2 spot in the draft comes from the Spurs already having two solid starters at guard on the roster in DeAaron Fox and Stephon Castle.

Another situation that could alter the Spurs' position in the draft is a possible trade for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. San Antonio is viewed as a possible landing spot for the "Greek Freak", with enough resources to land the marquee player. warriors

