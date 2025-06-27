Sarah Strong's mom Allison Feaster shares 1-word reaction as UConn star dominates for Team USA 

UConn star Sarah Strong's dominance continued at the FIBA 3×3 World Cup. She led Team USA to a perfect 4-0 record in group play, earning a spot in the quarterfinals. Strong, who had a remarkable freshman year with the Huskies, has seamlessly transitioned her skills to the 3×3 format on the international stage.

Her performance has not gone unnoticed, earning praise from fans and filling her mother, Allison Feaster — a former WNBA player — with pride. Feaster reshared an Instagram post by UConn women's basketball celebrating Strong's achievements on her own Instagram story with a one-word caption.

"Sarita 😊," Feaster wrote.

Screenshot via Instagram (@allison_feaster/IG)

Sarah Strong recorded six points and three rebounds in a 21-6 victory over Chile in the final game of Pool B play. Mikaylah Williams also scored six points, while Sahara Williams added five points.

Strong ranks second in the tournament in scoring at 8.3 points per game and first in rebounding at 7.0 rebounds per game. She had eight points and six rebounds in a win against Japan in the previous game.

Team USA will play the winner of a play-in game between Mongolia and China in the quarterfinals.

Sarah Strong will play crucial role in UConn's title defense next season

It has been a non-stop action for Sarah Strong, who has continued to display her talents internationally after finishing her freshman year with the UConn Huskies.

Strong played a valuable role in guiding UConn to its 12th national championship. She scored 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the championship game against South Carolina. With Paige Bueckers now in the WNBA, Strong will be asked to play an even bigger role for the Huskies next season.

Bueckers believes Strong will be one of the top players to play for UConn.

"I think that by the time she's done here at UConn, she could definitely be on the Mount Rushmore and be one of the top five players to ever wear the UConn uniform," Paige told ESPN's Elle Duncan in February. "I'm very excited for the future of UConn after I leave, with Sarah Strong taking over, as she's already doing an amazing job now."

Strong will be joined by the returning veteran Azzi Fudd, Jana El-Alfy and KK Arnold, along with incoming transfers Serah Williams from Wisconsin and Kayleigh Heckel from USC, in a loaded Huskies team next season.

