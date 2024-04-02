"See what he can do” - Super Bowl champ Antonio Brown drops bizarre 'NBA Draft' comment as $3.1M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark leads Iowa to Final Four

Caitlin Clark avenged LSU and advanced to the Final Four in a dominant victory, 94-87. Super Bowl champion Antonio Brown had a bizarre reaction to Caitlin Clark's performance.

On his Twitter account, he wrote, comparing Caitlin Clark with NBA draftees, that the current NBA draft is considered to be the worst.

"They saying this the worst NBA draft ever so go ahead and draft Caitlin Clark and see what he can do," he tweeted.

Expand Tweet

This is not the only instance in which Brown spoke about the $3.1 million Nil-valued ( according to On3) shooter. There had been two earlier times: one before the Elite Eight and another in which Clark broke Pete Maravich's record.

"Congrats to Caitlin Clark on becoming all-time leading scorer," he wrote in a message on Twitter accompanied by a GIF of actor Mel Gibson with long, flowing hair.

Expand Tweet

The Mel Gibson reference further extended to the Elite Eight, as he posted an image of Mel Gibson and Danny Glover's Lethal Weapon 2 movie, comparing Mel Gibson to Clark and Golver to Reese.

"Iowa vs LSU rematch on Monday #CTESPN."

Expand Tweet

Also read:"Show White is showing out!": $3.1M NIL-Valued Caitlin Clark's performance against Colorado earns seal of approval

Caitlin Clark is back in the Final four

Caitlin Clark scored 41 points, 12 assists, and three rebounds to lead her team to the Final Four .

Clark had assistance from Kate Martin, who had 21 points and six rebounds, contributing to the win.

Iowa's victory was secured in the fourth quarter as LSU faced foul trouble. Angel Reese received an offensive foul and was benched, which dealt a severe blow to LSU. She had already scored 17 points and grabbed 20 rebounds before being fouled out.

Early in the fourth quarter, Flau'jae Johnson attempted to will her team back into the contest, but with 5:05 remaining, Clark hit a 3-point shot from the concourse to give Iowa an 11-point lead and solidify the victory.

Also read:Caitlin Clark stats today: How did the Iowa superstar perform against Colorado today in Sweet 16 showdown?