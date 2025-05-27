Shaq’s daughter Me’arah O’Neal drops 2-word reaction for Florida guard’s cold highlight edit

Florida guard Me'arah O'Neal, the daughter of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, hyped up a highlight reel of a Gators teammate on social media.
On Monday, incoming junior Laila Reynolds posted a video on her Instagram account that encapsulates her 2024-25 campaign. The video shows clips of Reynolds off the court, as well as a number of impressive lay-ups and jumpers.
"Don’t I be with J money serving everybody?," Reynolds captioned her post.
This prompted O'Neal to drop a reaction to show love to Reynolds in the comment section.
"Yeahhh shordy," O'Neal commented with a fingers crossed and a red heart emoji.
O'Neal has since reposted the upload on her own Instagram story along with a tight-knit caption.
"Laiskii," O'Neal wrote with a red heart emoji.
O'Neal averaged 4.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in around 13.6 minutes per game in her freshman year. Meanwhile, Reynolds tallied 10.3 points, 3.6 boards, 2.5 dimes, 0.9 steals and 1.0 blocks a contest in her sophomore season.
With both O'Neal and Reynolds returning for the 2025-26 campaign, Florida will look to make it back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2021-22 season.
Me'arah O'Neal and Laila Reynolds were recently featured in an ad for JBL Audio
On May 12, both Me'arah O'Neal and Laila Reynolds, along with another one of their teammates in Liv McGill, were featured on an Instagram ad for global audio system company, JBL Audio.
In the 26-second reel, the three Florida Gators are seen working out together while making use of JBL Audio products to listen to American rapper Glorilla's song, "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME", with Sexyy Red.
On3 currently has Me'arah O'Neal ranked No. 9 on its college women's basketball NIL valuation rankings.
The 2024-25 Gators, coached by Kelly Rae Finley, finished the season with an overall record of 19-18, 5-11 during SEC play, and were invited to play in the 2025 WBIT.
They ended up making it all the way to the semifinal of the postseason tournament, but were defeated by the Minnesota Golden Gophers, 66-52.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here