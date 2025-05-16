Shaq's son Shaqir O’Neal rates latest movie from $300 million artist The Weeknd

Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Shaqir O’Neal, took to social media and expressed his opinion on The Weeknd's latest thriller movie, "Hurry Up Tomorrow." The movie was released on Friday.

On Friday, Shaq shared an image that appeared to be the inside of a cinema hall on his Instagram story and gave the movie a perfect score.

“10/10,” O’Neal captioned.

Shaq’s son Shaqir O’Neal rates $300 million worth The Weeknd’s latest movie - Image source: Instagram/shaqironeall

The new movie was co-written and co-produced by $300 million worth (Per Celebrity Net Worth) The Weeknd. The movie portrayed the life of an insomniac musician who met a stranger and experienced life-changing challenges about himself.

Shaqir O’Neal averaged 6.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists while shooting 50.3% for the Florida A&M Rattlers last season. The forward played 29 games and started 17. He scored a total of 195 points. O’Neal transferred to Florida after two seasons at Texas Southern Tigers.

Shaunie Henderson hypes up son Shaqir O’Neal’s fashion statement off the court

On Thursday, Shaqir O’Neal turned heads in his latest Instagram post as he posed in a shoot for a fashion brand. The 22-year-old debuted a new fashion collection in collaboration with NovaMEN by FashionNova.

Proud mom Shaunie Henderson couldn’t contain her excitement as she shared his campaign on social media and reacted to the photos on Thursday.

“That’s my baby! @shaqironeal,” Henderson captioned.

Shaunie Henderson hypes up son Shaqir O’Neal’s fashion statement off the court - Image source: Instagram/iamshaunie

Shaquille O’Neal’s ex-wife, Shaunie Henderson, is now married to Keion Henderson. Shaunie and Shaq have four children together: Shareef, Shaqir, Amirah and Me’arah. Shaunie and Keion celebrated two years together on May 28, 2024.

Shaqir began his high school career at Crossroads High School, Santa Monica, before transferring to Union Grove High School as a senior.

Meanwhile, his father, Shaquille O'Neal, serves as President of Basketball at Reebok, a TNT sports analyst and even as a DJ under the name DJ Diesel. O’Neal joined Sacramento State as the men’s basketball team’s general manager. He is set to join Shaqir, who announced his commitment to Sacramento State on Apr. 3. Shaq's position is reportedly unpaid and voluntary.

